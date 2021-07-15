15 dog-friendly pubs, hotels and beaches in Norfolk

Published: 8:30 PM July 15, 2021

Dogs are a member of the family – so it’s only right that they should be able to join in and enjoy walkies and a doggy paddle on the beach, a pub pitstop or a mini break too.

Here are some of Norfolk’s top pooch-friendly establishments.

Beaches

There’s nothing like a brisk beach walkies to blow away the cobwebs. Dogs are welcome on all of Norfolk’s beaches, although some resorts have restrictions during the summer months, so check before you set out. Here are some of our favourites.

Caister Point

Caister beach - Credit: Denise Bradley



On the east coast, Caister Point has the golden sands of its glitzier neighbour, Great Yarmouth, but without the crowds, meaning there’s plenty of space for running around and playing fetch - dogs are welcome all-year-round.

Old Hunstanton

Beach huts at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Ian Burt



A sandy beach backed by the famous candy-striped cliffs, Old Hunstanton has shallow tidal waters, which are perfect for a doggy paddle. It’s a favourite with walkers and is dog-friendly all-year-round.

Waxham

Waxham is another Norfolk beach which is restriction-free every single month, so has many regular dog walkers. Neighbouring Sea Palling has restrictions during the summer, but you can walk to the east of the beach.

Snettisham

The shingle beach at Snettisham is perfect for long dog walks all year– and in winter there’s the added bonus of the waders performing their aerial acrobatics over The Wash.

Weybourne

Weybourne beach welcomes dogs all year round - Credit: Sonya Duncan



On the stretch of coast known as the Deep History Coast, and in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Weybourne has a quiet pebbled beach and was once a popular landing point for smugglers.

Pubs

Looking for a pitstop to refuel after all that walking and fresh air? Dogs will get a warm welcome at these Norfolk spots.

White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster - Credit: The White Horse



In the heart of one of the most popular dog walking areas in the country, the White Horse at Brancaster Staithe makes an ideal place for a pitstop for pooches.

Dogs and their humans are welcome at the Terrace (which has a spectacular sea view), Courtyard, Marshside and inside at the bar – and if you’re making a break of it, some of their rooms are dog-friendly too. Book in advance to ensure that you can get a table. whitehorsebrancaster.co.uk

Lifeboat, Thornham

Th Lifeboat Inn at Thornham - Credit: Ian Burt



Dogs are welcomed like old friends at the Lifeboat at Thornham. Bowls of water are on offer for thirsty pooches and they can dine with their owners in the bar or, during the winter, in front of the log fire in the lounge. If you’re planning more than just a day trip, they have dog friendly rooms at a charge of £10 per dog per night. lifeboatinnthornham.com

Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham

The Dabbling Duck pub in Great Massingham village - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant2021



Not only are well-behaved canine companions allowed in the front restaurant and bar at the Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham, they even have a doggy menu. thedabblingduck.co.uk

Redwell Brewing, Trowse

A stone’s throw away from popular Norwich dog walking spot Whitlingham Country Park, Redwell Brewing at Trowse is the ideal location to stop and refuel. The tap house is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, serving up their own brews and pizzas. Look out for tasty street food pop-ups too. See their Facebook and Instagram pages for information

Brisley Bell

Set on Brisley’s picture postcard pretty common, this award-wining pub offers dog-friendly tables for up to six people.They also have rooms, two of which, Hindol and Beeler, are suitable for dogs. thebrisleybell.co.uk

Hotels

Why not paws for thought and make a staycation of it? These hotels all have dog-friendly rooms.

Four legged guests are welcome at the Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall - Credit: Norfolk Mead

Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall

In the heart of the Broads, the Norfolk Mead Hotel has three rooms which can accommodate doggy guests. Split level deluxe room Juniper has its own front door, courtyard and reception area where pets can feel properly at home. They can also stay in the refurbished summer house, Crab Apple and the cottage Sweet Chestnut. Pets are charged at £20 per night. Plus, there are eight acres of grounds to explore and you can enjoy a meal in the stunning Walled Garden, which has a covered eating area. See norfolkmead.co.uk

Ship Inn, Brancaster

There are plenty of beautiful routes for walkies along the north Norfolk coast and The Ship at Brancaster is ideally placed as a base. It has nine bedrooms, six of which will accommodate guests with dogs. They also offer dog-friendly tables in their restaurant and garden. See shiphotelnorfolk.co.uk for more.

Dial House at Reepham

The Dial House in Reepham - Credit: Simon Finlay



The oh-so-stylish Georgian Dial House has two dog-friendly bedrooms, with dog beds, blankets and bowls provided. And guests can dine can alongside their furry friends on the terrace and in the library and drawing room. See thedialhouse.org.uk for information.

Maids Head Hotel, Norwich

With increased demand for domestic holidays this year, staff at the Maids Head Hotel in the heart of Norwich are finding that guests are enjoying going away with their four-legged friends. One of the oldest hotels in the country, the Maids Head has three executive double dog-friendly rooms in the hotel. Dogs are also welcome in the hotel courtyard. See maidsheadhotel.co.uk for details.

Titchwell Manor, Titchwell

On the north Norfolk coast, Titchwell Manor has 10 dog-friendly rooms and all dogs are greeted with a dog bed, towel, biscuits and a walking map. Dogs are welcome in the hotel bar and the eating rooms. Guests often share photos of their pets enjoying their time in the garden or the bedrooms. Next month the hotel will have two brand new custom designed luxury Shepherd's Huts available that are also dog-friendly. See titchwellmanor.com






















