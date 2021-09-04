How to take part in the Great British Beach Clean 2021 in Norfolk

Published: 8:00 PM September 4, 2021

Norfolk’s miles of beautiful coastline attracts thousands of visitors to our beaches every year.

But if we’re enjoying the beach, it’s our responsibility to care for it too.

We know that litter is a major threat to our oceans.

For many, Sir David Attenborough’s TV series Blue Planet II, with its heart-breaking scenes of the impact of plastic pollution on wildlife, was a wake-up call.

And later this month the Marine Conservation Society is again calling for people to give up a few hours of their time and volunteer to take part in the Great British Beach Clean.

Volunteers found discarded wet wipes and plastic straws at a previous Heacham beach clean. - Credit: Archant

During the week-long citizen science event, which runs from September 17 to 26, hundreds of beach cleans will be held up and down the UK.

Not only is it a chance to show our beaches some care and attention, but the litter data collected will drive MCS’s conservation work and feed into the International Coastal Clean-up.

On every clean, participants are asked to record all the items of rubbish they find in a 100m stretch.

And past findings have been used to make a positive impact on the ocean, including the introduction of the plastic bag charge, banning microplastics in personal care products, better wet wipe labelling and supporting a tax on single-use plastic items.

But there’s still a long way to go.

In last year’s survey, there were on average 425 pieces of litter found per 100 metres of beach surveyed and 30% of beach cleans last year reported a new sort of litter - face masks and PPE.

However, there is some good news - since the introduction of the 5p charge for plastic bags, there has been a 55% reduction in the number of plastic bags found on British beaches.

Here are the details of the beach cleans in our area which have been announced so far.

To find out more and register to take part visit mcsuk.org



Titchwell Marsh

September 17, 10am-noon

Caister

September 18, 10am-noon

East Runton

September 18, 10.30am-12.30pm

Heacham

September 18, 11am-1pm

Kessingland

September 18, 11am-2pm

Gorleston

September 19, 10am-noon

Scratby steps

September 19, 10am-3pm

Gorleston

September 22, noon-3pm

Sea Palling

September 25, 5-7pm



You can also find out about the regular beach cleans which happen around the coast on the Norfolk Beach Cleans Facebook page.