Published: 8:30 PM August 5, 2021

There's the chance to meet artists and see them at work when Norfolk Open Studios returns.

Between September 25 and October 10, makers and creators across the county will be opening their studio doors to the public.

The well-loved annual event, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is moving from its traditional late spring dates to encourage visitors to explore and experience Norfolk in the autumn.

More than 320 artists will be taking part across 267 venues to share and sell their work.

Artist Jenni Murphy is taking part in Norfolk Open Studios 2021 - Credit: Mark Ashby

Artists will be at work in their studios, garages, spare rooms, garden rooms, community spaces and schools.

The free event annually attracts thousands of visitors and in 2019 more than 31,000 people flocked to studios across

Norfolk to meet the county’s artists.

Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios administrator, says: “We are so happy that Norfolk Open Studios is returning, a widely loved scheme that artists and visitors look forward to each year.

“This year will see it run at its new time in early autumn, allowing visitors to capture that special time of year as well as

helping Norfolk Open Studios to develop a clear and bold identity as an autumn event.

“We can’t wait to be back in the studios, smelling the paint and kilns, getting to ask those questions we’ve always

wanted to know from the artists themselves and maybe even having a go at creating something ourselves.

"And the chance to buy art direct from the artist is very special.”

Artists at all stages of their careers take part, from school and college students through to emerging artists and

established and professional artists and makers.

Pippa Thurlow will be among the artists taking part in Norfolk Open Studios 2021 - Credit: Mike Thurlow

Visitors will find painters, sculptors, weavers, furniture makers, jewellery makers and lots more throughout the varied

landscapes of Norfolk.

Alongside opening their studios, many artists will be offering events, demonstrations and workshops to share their

skills and practice.

Artist Nigel Skinner is taking part in Norfolk Open Studios 2021 - Credit: Matthew Usher

This year the scheme will welcome 23 schools to the event as well as 13 Art Trails, allowing visitors to enjoy several

studios in one day.

Artists taking part could not be more excited to be opening their studios to visitors.

Jenni Murphy, who is based at Muspole Workshops in Norwich, says: “Open Studios is the perfect platform to make

art accessible in an industry that can sometimes feel too exclusive.

"I can’t wait to welcome everyone and offer them a

fun, relaxed and happy environment in which to view art.”

A preview exhibition will take place at The Forum between Tuesday August 17 and Sunday August 22, 9.30am-6pm (4pm on the 22nd), offering visitors the chance to get a taste of what is on offer and plan their Open Studios visits.

Artist Sally Hirst says: “The exhibition in the Forum always helps give a taste of the work people can see. The range of

artists taking part is always amazing.

“I take part in Open Studios to showcase my work, to sell work and to enable people to see what I do and how I do

it.

"As a full-time professional artist, I spend a lot of time on my own, it’s great to have the opportunity to meet people

and chat.

“Meeting up with people in-person will be a delight. It feels like we are coming out of the cloud that has been hanging

over us for over a year.

"As artists we have been the lucky ones, we have had our work to keep us busy, but we are all keen to see people, to talk about our work.”

Norfolk Open Studios will be a part of Norfolk Wonder, a series of activities across the county this autumn presented

by Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

For more information visit norfolkstudios.org.uk



