Norfolk Open Studios set for autumn 2021 return
- Credit: Mosely Imagery
There's the chance to meet artists and see them at work when Norfolk Open Studios returns.
Between September 25 and October 10, makers and creators across the county will be opening their studio doors to the public.
The well-loved annual event, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is moving from its traditional late spring dates to encourage visitors to explore and experience Norfolk in the autumn.
More than 320 artists will be taking part across 267 venues to share and sell their work.
Artists will be at work in their studios, garages, spare rooms, garden rooms, community spaces and schools.
The free event annually attracts thousands of visitors and in 2019 more than 31,000 people flocked to studios across
Norfolk to meet the county’s artists.
You may also want to watch:
Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios administrator, says: “We are so happy that Norfolk Open Studios is returning, a widely loved scheme that artists and visitors look forward to each year.
“This year will see it run at its new time in early autumn, allowing visitors to capture that special time of year as well as
helping Norfolk Open Studios to develop a clear and bold identity as an autumn event.
“We can’t wait to be back in the studios, smelling the paint and kilns, getting to ask those questions we’ve always
wanted to know from the artists themselves and maybe even having a go at creating something ourselves.
"And the chance to buy art direct from the artist is very special.”
Artists at all stages of their careers take part, from school and college students through to emerging artists and
established and professional artists and makers.
Visitors will find painters, sculptors, weavers, furniture makers, jewellery makers and lots more throughout the varied
landscapes of Norfolk.
Alongside opening their studios, many artists will be offering events, demonstrations and workshops to share their
skills and practice.
This year the scheme will welcome 23 schools to the event as well as 13 Art Trails, allowing visitors to enjoy several
studios in one day.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 4 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 5 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- 6 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
- 7 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
- 8 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 9 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 10 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
Artists taking part could not be more excited to be opening their studios to visitors.
Jenni Murphy, who is based at Muspole Workshops in Norwich, says: “Open Studios is the perfect platform to make
art accessible in an industry that can sometimes feel too exclusive.
"I can’t wait to welcome everyone and offer them a
fun, relaxed and happy environment in which to view art.”
A preview exhibition will take place at The Forum between Tuesday August 17 and Sunday August 22, 9.30am-6pm (4pm on the 22nd), offering visitors the chance to get a taste of what is on offer and plan their Open Studios visits.
Artist Sally Hirst says: “The exhibition in the Forum always helps give a taste of the work people can see. The range of
artists taking part is always amazing.
“I take part in Open Studios to showcase my work, to sell work and to enable people to see what I do and how I do
it.
"As a full-time professional artist, I spend a lot of time on my own, it’s great to have the opportunity to meet people
and chat.
“Meeting up with people in-person will be a delight. It feels like we are coming out of the cloud that has been hanging
over us for over a year.
"As artists we have been the lucky ones, we have had our work to keep us busy, but we are all keen to see people, to talk about our work.”
Norfolk Open Studios will be a part of Norfolk Wonder, a series of activities across the county this autumn presented
by Norfolk and Norwich Festival.
For more information visit norfolkstudios.org.uk