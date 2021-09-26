7 stalls not to miss at Aylsham Food Festival

Published: 7:15 PM September 26, 2021

Brownies by Simply Cake Co, who will be at Aylsham Food Festival - Credit: Susanna Lemon

From a market showcasing some of Norfolk’s tastiest produce, to wine tasting, and a lazy Sunday brunch, it’s no wonder that Aylsham Food Festival weekend is one of the most eagerly anticipated dates on the county’s food calendar.

And the good news is that the event, organised by Slow Food Aylsham and Cittaslow, is all set to return from October 1-3.

The 15th festival will open on the Friday night with an amazing technicolour curtain-raiser when up to 100 guests at the sold-out Festival Gala Dinner will get a sneak peek of Aylsham High School’s Christmas show, which this year is the hit musical, Joseph.

It will be a double win for the school as the four-course meal will be prepared, cooked and served by the catering students.

Then on the Saturday morning it’s the extended Farmers’ Market, with the Town Hall doors open for the Slow Food market with local producers and artisan stalls.

To whet your appetite, producers lined up include:

Cromer Kitchen

Delicious jams, chutneys and cordials made from home-grown, locally sourced and foraged produce.

Eve's Hill Veg Co

Fresh produce from a community market garden near Reepham.

Ferndale cheeses - Credit: Archant library

Ferndale Norfolk Cheeses

Based at Little Barningham, Ferndale is famous for its Norfolk Dapple cheese. All their cheeses are made using raw whole milk, which gives them a full, distinctive flavour.

Greenwood Apiaries

Based in Aylsham, they produce honey, cut comb and whole frames of honey.

Harrison chocolatiers

Beautifully handcrafted chocolates made from Belgian chocolate from one of the country’s oldest cocoa roasters.

Simply Cake Co

Based in West Norfolk, baker Susanna Lemon’s brownies and other sweet treats are simply a must.

SØD Bakery

A new Scandinavian-inspired bakery which sells fresh sweet breads, pastries and cakes.



There will also be stalls by wood crafters Woods World Wide, Aylsham Community Fridge, Food Enterprise and the National Trust.

And there will be a cookery demonstration and a variety of attractions for both adults and children including Dougie the Dino, a baby dinosaur animatronic puppet and resident local jazz band.

Wine buffs will be able to taste a special selection at the Heritage Centre on the Saturday night from 7pm.

And what better way to clear any hangover than with the famous Big Slow Brunch fry-up or the all-you-can-eat continental buffet on Sunday, spending a leisurely morning chatting with family and friends or simply reading the papers?

Aylsham is the oldest established Cittàslow town in the UK and one of only three.

Last year was the 15th anniversary of both Slow Food Aylsham and Cittaslow with guests from around the world planning to visit the historic north Norfolk market town to celebrate its special status.

Where and when

The gala dinner is sold out. Tickets for the Sunday Brunch cost £8 (£4 for children under 12) available from Postles, in Aylsham, phone 0751 936 1812 or email info@slowfoodaylsham.org.uk.

Full festival details are available at slowfoodaylsham.org.uk or facebook.com/AylshamFoodFestival or Twitter @slowfoodaylsham.

Joseph will run from Monday December 20 to Friday December 24. Tickets available via ticketsource.co.uk.














