What you need to know about being a foster carer

Published: 11:11 AM March 26, 2021

Helping to provide a better future for disadvantaged young people through fostering can be an incredibly enriching experience. But welcoming a child or teenager into your home, whether for a few weeks or on a long-term basis, is a big decision that requires some consideration.

Peter Norman, recruitment manager at independent fostering agency Nexus Fostering, shares some key information about becoming a foster parent and the life-changing benefits it can have.

What do I need to be a foster carer?

The main requirements for being a foster carer are that you are at least 21-years-old, can drive, have a spare bedroom and the availability to look after a child or teenager - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Foster parents come from all walks of life, just like the young people they’re caring for. The main requirements are that you’re at least 21-years-old, can drive, have a spare bedroom and enough time to look after a child or teenager.

“You can be single, married, in a same-sex couple, have your own children or have no children,” says Peter. “We encourage applications from people of different ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds to reflect the diversity of young people in care.”

What skills do I need?

While experience of caring for children is helpful, it’s not essential for being a foster carer. There are many life experiences that will have already equipped you with the necessary skills to foster says Peter, although there are certain qualities that can be beneficial. “Having a sense of humour, being patient and enthusiastic is important, and of course, you should have the desire to make a positive difference to a young person’s life.”

How long does it take to become a foster carer?

The assessment process takes between four and six months. The first step is an initial phone call followed by a home visit from an assessor who will support you through the process. “An important part of the process is getting to know you and your household to help us make a good match,” says Peter.

You’ll then be invited to submit an application form and undergo various checks including references, medical and a DBS. Candidates will also be required to attend a ‘Skills to Foster’ course. The final stage of the assessment is a meeting with an independent panel.

What types of foster care are there?

There are several different types of foster placements available, including fostering teenagers, siblings, children with disabilities and respite care. Some children return to their families, while others transition into adoption or stay with their foster parent until they are adults.

“The type of placement will depend on the unique needs of the child,” says Peter, “and training is provided for all foster carers if you require extra support in your placement.”

What are the benefits of fostering?

Providing a loving and caring home can make a positive difference to a young person's life and the wider community - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Providing a loving home for a vulnerable child in your local area can make a positive difference not only to their lives, but the wider community too. “Improving the welfare of young people and helping them to reach their potential is a great way to give back to your community,” says Peter. “It also helps to stop the cycle of neglect, homelessness, substance abuse, poverty and improve general health and wellbeing – foster carers are very valuable in society,” he adds.

While payment shouldn’t be a main motivator, carers receive a fostering allowance which helps to provide financial relief for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to look after a child.

What support is provided?

Fostering can be challenging at times, which is why having a strong support network is crucial. Nexus offers round-the-clock support for their foster carers, including monthly supervision visits and ongoing training programmes tailored to reflect the needs of the child or teenager.

“No matter what time of day or night, someone is always there to help. We pride ourselves on our local level of support and being a fostering agency with a family feel,” says Peter.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster carer and want to find out more, go to nexusfostering.co.uk or contact the Nexus Anglia fostering office on 01603 951 405 or foster@nexusfostering.co.uk.

