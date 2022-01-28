What to watch on TV this week

The Responder, BBC1, Mondays at 9pm, all episodes available to stream on iPlayer now

There are loads of drama series dedicated to medical first responders. The Beeb long-runner Casualty springs to mind.

Little time has been dedicated however to police officers on the beat. The men and women first on the scene. Until now.

Martin Freeman looms large as the protagonist in BBC One’s newest thriller, The Responder. It’s a gritty, dark depart from the predominant comedic and fantasy roles the actor’s become known for. The photography of the opening episode - brooding, backlit, foreboding – echoing the internal struggles of Freeman as Chris.

Chris the family man, with a decent house in Liverpool’s ‘burbs. Chris with a lovely daughter and wife.

Chris who’s seeing a shrink (for some as yet unknown incident that’s clearly got him demoted) and who feels detached from his life. He’s sick of working all night and going home with spit on his face. With blood on his shoes.

As we see, it’s tough and demoralising out there. A shift could include giving death notices, collecting body parts from verges after road accidents, patting down junkies, and tackling domestic disputes. There’s none of the glory of solving a case. None of the thrill of solving a puzzle. This is a grind.

And it’s clearly taken its toll on Chris, whose wife is sick to death with worry, whose colleagues think he’s off rocker and who, himself, thinks he should be written off.

Episode one unveils threads for viewers to pull at and chew on for the coming weeks. Chris has, it appears, formed an unwise financial arrangement with a local drug dealer that’s sure to come back and bite him on the posterior. A young female user is in trouble. And his marriage is in jeopardy.

What happened to get him to this place? And what will happen next? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Under pressure: Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins in Trigger Point - Credit: HTM Productions for ITV

Trigger Point, ITV and ITV Player, new episodes Sundays, 9pm

ITV’s explosive new Sunday night drama Trigger Point is exec-produced by master of suspense Jed Mercurio.

It certainly has his fingerprints all over it – and not just because it stars Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure.

Written by Daniel Brierley, who was mentored by Mercurio, the six-part thriller puts counter terrorism policing and the work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad in the spotlight.

And it was straight into the thick of the action in the first episode, with front line officers Lana Washington (McClure) and Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester) being called to a London housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory and suspect.

Within a tense few minutes a door is being broken down with a battering ram (to the classic Mercurio battle cry of "“armed police”).

There’s no sign of the bomb maker, but his petrified wife and child are discovered tied up inside an ottoman bed.

Investigations reveal the bathroom has been rigged up with a device and Washington and Nutkins, bantering pals who served together in the military, must try and keep their cool (not easy during a London heatwave) and defuse it.

There’s tension as Lana, somewhat implausibly, almost triggers the device with a light switch and all the incomprehensible jargon (another Mercurio hallmark) you could wish for.

The complexity of the device suggests that they’re dealing with sophisticated terrorists and there’s a race against the clock to find the suspect.

He’s located, and in a flashback to David Budd in the finale of Mercurio’s Bodyguard, happens to be wired up in a bomb vest.

Then, to put a good night’s sleep completely out of reach, the tension rachets up even further as evidence of an even deadlier threat is uncovered.

The episode ends with a big bang and we remember lesson one from the Mercurio School of TV Drama.

Don’t, whatever you do, get too attached to any of the characters.

Emma Lee

Will The Gilded Age be as successful as Downton Abbey? - Credit: 2021 Heyday Productions, LLC and Universal Television LLC

The Gilded Age, Sky/Now TV, new episodes every Tuesday

I have to confess...I’ve never watched Downton Abbey. Shock. Horror. It just isn’t my ‘thing’. I DID however devour every single episode of Bridgerton last winter - and not just for the gratuitous lovemaking scenes. The drama, the costumes, the idiosyncratic music, the colourblind casting. I thought it was, in the words of a certain Strictly judge, Fab-u-lous darling!

So when I saw snippets pop up on screen about The Gilded Age, my interest was piqued. Perhaps Bridgerton was my ‘gateway drug’ into the world of period drama?

Apparently conceived originally in 2012 as a prequel to Downton, but with many many changes along the way, The Gilded Age is, I think, intended to be the States’ answer to one of the UK’s biggest telly exports.

Naturally Julian Fellowes is at the helm. And, with Downton being such a huge hit over the pond, I imagine actors were climbing over one another for screen tests. If The Gilded Age can in any way replicate the phenomenal star of its British counterpart, there could be Golden Globes aplenty in its future.

Anyway. On with the show. Set in late 19th century New York (which looks suspiciously shiny and clean). It’s a time of great social change and mobility, with railways cropping up here there and everywhere. Empire building. New wealth.

Much to the chagrin of ‘old money’ folk, who loath the ostentatiousness of their recently rich neighbours. How very well dare they be capitalists?

It’s less Upstairs Downstairs, more a power struggle between old New York and new New York.

Our protagonists being Brown Stone-dwelling matriarch Agnes Van Rhinjas (played by the fabulous Christine Baranski), her sister Ada Brook (a rather stiff Cynthia Nixon), and their niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson) - forced to move from Philedelphia having been left with virtually nothing by her father.

Juxtaposed across the street are the upwardly mobile Russell family, recently installed in their mega mansion – much to the distaste of high society.

George Russell couldn’t care less what anyone thinks of his family. He’s rubbing his hands together filthy rich. But wife Bertha is desperate (almost pathetically so) to become part of the fabric of New York. To be within its innermost circle. She’s left behind her old life and old friends, grasping at straws to fit in with people who, quite frankly, don’t seem worthy of her time, money or entertainment. They’re so awful to her, you wonder why she bothers.

The only hope for the city is its young people, who don’t give a toss about social politics. Alliances are already forming between miss Brooks and the Russell offspring. Could there be romance on the cards to rock the boat?

I’m interested to see how this one develops.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis