Published: 7:00 PM January 27, 2020 Updated: 5:27 PM October 9, 2020

There will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities at the Norfolk Makers Festival from February 8-23. Credit: Courtesy of The Forum - Credit: Archant

From February 8-23, Norfolk Makers Festival sees The Forum in Norwich transformed for 16 days of inspiring exhibitions, creative activities, workshops, demonstrations, talks and crafty conversation. Here's a taster of what you can see and do…

Join Craftivism movement Say it With Stitch at Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum - Credit: Archant

1. All the fun of the fair

Artists from Alby Stained Glass, in Bawdeswell, have created a unique fairground modelled out of stained glass, complete with moving dodgems and a working carousel.

Those who remember Norwich in the sixties will enjoy the historic details in the models. You can watch the artists at work in The Forum and they will also be offering evening workshops so you can have a go at making your own stained glass creations.

Knitter Margaret Seaman is creating a replica of Sandringham House which will be on show at Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum - Credit: Archant

2. New Nudinits

The popular Nudinits are back with more episodes and yes, they are a bit rude. If you enjoy a bit of a Carry On-style titter and are interested to see just how rude knitting can be, pop into the discreet Nudinit cinema. The stop-frame animations are created by artist Sarah Simi.

3. See a right royal recreation in wool

One of the fairground games made by Alby Stained Glass which will be on display at Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum - Credit: Archant

Fans of extreme knitting are in for a treat thanks to local maker Margaret Seaman. Not content to stop after the knitted homage to Great Yarmouth in 2019 she'll be exhibiting a work-in-progress knitted recreation of Sandringham, the Norfolk country home of the Queen. Eagle eyed visitors might also be able to spot members of the Royal Family around the display. The display will be on public view throughout the Norfolk Makers' Festival raising funds for the Louise Hamilton Trust.

4. Help create a new community artwork - the Ship of Light

Help create The Ship of Light, a piece of community artwork, which will be on display throughout the Festival.

On Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 February visitors are invited to embellish the metal 'ship' frame with textiles and artwork. There will also be the opportunity to create origami boats to fill the ship with. Everyone is welcome and materials are provided.

The Ship of Light is part of a project called Creative Odyssey, set up by local artist Sarah Cannell whose son Henry was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2016.

The ship will help Creative Odyssey raise funds for Children with Cancer UK and to provide therapeutic art activities.

5. Pop along to a Festival Fringe event

For those who can't get to the festival at The Forum, here are a few other crafty options around the county during the festival fortnight. Events include:

Fundraising clothes swap event organised by We Wear the Trousers and Oxfam, Magdalen Street, Norwich

Hand and machine stitching open day at Eau Brink Studios, King's Lynn

Heat transfer printmaking at Artpocket Studios, Norwich

Gelli plate printmaking at Cromer Library

Art in the Archives at Norfolk Record Office

Full details are available at norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk/fringe/

6. Book your place on a workshop

As well as the daily free activities the festival has specialist workshops where you can practice and learn new skills with expert makers. These are tailored to various abilities and range from crocheting to intaglio printmaking, and paper cutting to modelling with glass.

7. Craftivism - Say it with stitch

Craftivism (craft + activism) is a worldwide movement, which uses the quiet art of textiles to shout about big issues.

Join 'craftivism' enthusiasts #SayItWithStitchGY for a free drop-in session from 10am-4pm on Friday February 21 creating stitched love notes addressed to our planet.

Sew your own mini patch to embellish your bag or wear as a statement brooch with your pledge to the earth.

8. Have a go crafting and making as a family

Norfolk Makers Festival is family friendly and there's plenty of fun to be had crafting and making as a family! The programme changes everyday and there's always free activities suited for all ages and abilities.

9. Crochet for a premature baby

Octopus for a Preemie is a charity that crochets small octopuses and jellyfish for premature babies at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget Hospital as well as hospitals around the country.

Come along and show your support for the charity by crocheting a heart or butterfly. You can either donate your creation to the team or take it away with you. Sessions are on Monday February 10, Wednesday 12 and Friday 14 from 10am-4pm.

10. Picking up the Threads - Celebrating Norfolk's makers

Have a look at the amazing works from local makers. The Picking up the Threads juried exhibition sees over 40 pieces on display, which were selected by judges.

It promises to be a diverse and inspiring exhibition, featuring a wide range of unique and local textile art.