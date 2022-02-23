These are spring's biggest fashion trends according to a Norwich stylist

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, it changed the way that we dressed.

In such uncertain and unsettling times we wanted something comfy and cosy to wear.

As we spent more time than ever ay home, loungewear such as hoodies and jogging bottoms became our new work and leisure uniform – with perhaps a smart top for Zoom calls.

But now, with the remaining Covid restrictions lifting and hopes rising that there is a more normal summer of holidays and socialising in store, we’re sure that the team here at Weekend magazine aren’t the only ones who’ve looked into their wardrobes recently and have felt clueless about how to pull a look together.

Personal stylist Laura Robinson at the Style Studio in John Lewis, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Laura Robinson is one of the four personal stylists at the Style Studio in John Lewis in Norwich.

And ‘I just don’t know what to wear’ is a refrain that’s she and her colleagues Chloe, Lydia and Andrea have heard a lot from their clients recently.

Socialising is returning – but what do you wear nowadays when you’re going out-out?

And there is also optimism, with clients coming to them looking for pieces for special occasions such as weddings, or trips abroad.

“People come to me and say, ‘I haven’t been out with the girls to a bar or a restaurant for a long time and I don’t really know what to wear’,” says Laura.

“They want a dress for weddings, something for going out with friends, going on holidays.”

Sustainability is a big consideration for shoppers now and Laura recommends working with what you’ve already got.

Rather than feeling like you’ve got to build a whole new wardrobe from scratch, go through everything, try items on, see which ones fit and which don’t and, most importantly, which ones make you feel good.

“It doesn’t have to be a vast change,” says Laura. “Sometimes it’s just a case of adding in one piece that might slot in seamlessly – a top that might go with a black trouser and a clutch bag and you feel put together and like you’ve made an effort.

“Spend wisely, buy one piece and wear it well,” she says.

Versatility is key, says Laura, especially as many of us move to a permanent hybrid of working from home and the office.

“I think even before the pandemic, for most people our work attire was becoming a little less formal and dress codes were gradually relaxing.

“There’s no doubt there will always be pieces that lend themselves to a more formal work environment when called upon, but on the whole I think our wardrobes are less divided between work and downtime.

“There are a few core staples I would never be without to aid a formal transformation – a great coat, a jacket/blazer, a tailored trouser and a wonderful tote bag,” she continues.

“But shoppers have had to rethink and re-evaluate how they get dressed each day, which is why there is such a shift to make your clothes work harder for you, be less wasteful and have fun wearing them.

“Clothes are there to bring you joy and feel good. And if they’re not making you feel good, then that’s the time to assess why they’re not and maybe recycle them or give them to a charity.”

Easy updates

Looking for some pieces to give your wardrobe a refresh? Here are Laura’s key trends for spring/summer.

One of Laura Robinson's favourite pieces for spring/summer is the Saffiar shirt by AND/OR - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Stripes

“A stripe is never going away. Definitely not,” says Laura. If you love stripes, but want to change things up from the classic Breton, one of John Lewis’s best sellers is the blue and white striped Saffiar shirt by AND/OR (£59).

It is elevated by some ruffle detailing, so could be worn casually, to work, or dressed up for a night out.

“It looks beautiful with denim and equally under a dungaree,” says Laura. “The edging is hinting to the catwalk.”

Denim

Denim is also going nowhere.

If, like many people you find shopping for jeans a bit of an ordeal, then book a session with a personal stylist who can help you navigate the myriad cuts and washes.

To give your denim an update, think retro, says Laura.

“Some of the washes are quite 80s and 90s. And look for distressed detailing.”

For the last few years, waistlines have been getting higher. But in a Y2K throwback, the low-rise waist (think late 90s Christina Aguilera) is also making a return.

“A lot of women like the high waistlines and to feel a bit more secure around their tummy, hip area and bum area,” says Laura.

“I don’t know how the low rise is going to land on the shop floor with everyday women.”

When it comes to jeans, one of Laura’s tips is not to be afraid of denim that doesn’t have stretch in it.

She is a fan of the classic Levi’s 501 Original, which don’t have any elastane in the fabric.

Also check out the Whistles Hollie button front jean (£99).

“Some women say that they can’t wear a dense fabric because they’ve been used to a legging and a jegging,” says Laura.

“But it gives the best, flattering shape by a mile – they mould to you and soften to your body shape.”

And it’s not all about jeans, of course - a denim jacket is a great investment as a wardrobe staple that you will wear forever.

Colour

When it comes to colour, go bold or go home seems to be this season’s mantra.

From acid brights to Wordle green (yes, really), clashing to matching, the future’s bright, in the fashion world at least.

Mint Velvet is doing a V-neck tabard in zesty lime (£79) while Ted Baker, which has had a bit of a makeover itself this season, has cartoonish floral prints that aren’t for shrinking violets.

The Thurso blouse (£125) is a versatile piece, which Laura suggests could be worn with a black cigarette trouser, a jean or wide leg trouser.

And one of Hush’s favourite pairings is pink and orange as seen on the Rya contrast trim jumper (£79).

“Coming to see a stylist is going to steer you towards the colours that complement,” says Laura.

“I’m finding fashion more chaotic this year – you can go quite traditional and refined, then it can go a bit crazy, but maybe that’s a representation of what we’ve gone through.”

The biker jacket

Another savvy investment, the biker jacket is going nowhere and is a piece that can be worn all year round, says Laura.

“Wear it with your white jeans, or wear it with your midi dress to create a more structured silhouette,” she says.

Pieces by Ted Baker and Hush, selected by John Lewis stylist Laura Robinson - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Statement details

If you’re still spending quite a lot of your working day on Zoom, then look for statement details, such as one of Laura’s favourite pieces for spring, Ted Baker’s organza spot pussy bow blouse (£135).

It also ticks the sheer trend box, a nod to fashion’s passion for all things 90s, which also include sequins and even chain mail – a real nostalgia trip for anyone who used to shop at Morgan.

The Style Studio, John Lewis Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

