Could acupuncture help you sleep better or improve menopausal symptoms?

Acupuncture is used to help with a range of issues from menopausal symptoms to digestive problems - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I became interested in acupuncture after my first treatment for fertility, and then fell in love with the Daoist Philosophy that relates directly to Chinese Medicine theory.

I studied for five years to get my acupuncture degree, with a gap of seven years to have my three daughters, hence the clinic’s name of Three Treasures.

I learnt Western anatomy, physiology and pathology, Chinese Medicine theory, acupuncture point location, how to read and interpret research, and the ethics/logistics of running an acupuncture clinic. Three Treasures Clinic has now been open for seven years.

Studying was hard work, and I suspect I will continue to learn new things for the rest of my career. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to help people when they are in pain, feeling out of sorts, or needing to address long-term or chronic health problems.

Acupuncturist Nicola Rycroft - Credit: Contributed

Here are some of the questions I'm commonly asked.

What is acupuncture?

Acupuncture involves the insertion of a number of tiny, sterile needles into certain points on the body. This is done to help people to regulate their body’s natural healing ability. In Chinese

medicine, this healing is also viewed as the freeing up of blocked qi (vital energy).

In Western terms, we can see this in different ways, for example as settling the nervous system, as increasing blood flow, and as affecting chemical reactions at a cellular level.

Does it hurt?

No, it shouldn’t hurt. Acupuncturists use tiny needles and are trained to needle specific points gently.

You may feel an initial sensation as the needle goes in, but that should fade within a few seconds. The body needs to be relaxed in order to heal itself.

What does a treatment involve?

A traditional acupuncturist will use traditional diagnostic skills to determine what is going on with your health.

We will feel your pulses on your wrists, view your tongue, perhaps do some palpating on your body, and of course listen to what you have to say.

Some symptoms that you may not think are linked or relevant, will form part of an overall pattern that can be assessed in terms of the teachings of Chinese medicine.

What happens next?

After diagnosis, the needles are carefully inserted (most commonly on your legs and arms) and you will be able to relax for a while whilst they do their work.

Most of my patients love the sensation of acupuncture, some fall asleep on the couch, and most sleep well the night after treatment.

In clinic last week, I saw patients suffering from bad backs, painful knees, menopausal symptoms, digestive problems, migraines, arthritic fingers and I also gave someone cosmetic acupuncture (which is an alternative to Botox).

What do you wish people knew about acupuncture?

That it is not magic! You should not expect all of your symptoms to be relieved after one session.

Just as you would not go to the gym once and expect to have a six pack, acupuncture needs time to work.

It is amazing when one treatment does the job, but this is not the norm.

What else might people expect during a treatment?

Your acupuncturist may also offer lifestyle advice and give you homework to do between

sessions.

It is really a question of being a team and working together to get the desired results.

Although it can involve a commitment, the side-effects of acupuncture are usually very positive: better sleep, improved digestion, less stress.

I now have a lot of patients who come regularly for their acupuncture ‘tune up’ every six weeks, as they love how it makes them feel on a day-to-day basis.

You can find out more about acupuncture and find a practitioner local to you through the British Acupuncture Council’s site acupuncture.org.uk

Nicola’s website is threetreasuresclinic.co.uk; she is also a member of the Feel Good Norfolk network, see feelgoodnorfolk.co.uk for information.