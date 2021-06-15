What is CBD and which product is right for me?  

Promotion

CBD has become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to its wide-ranging health benefits, from providing relief from anxiety to soothing aches and pains. However, the different types of CBD products and their effects are still not fully understood.

Steve Wycherley from cbDNA, a UK distributor and innovator of approved CBD products, answers some frequently asked questions to help shed some light on the matter.

Q: Firstly, what exactly is CBD?

A: CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a legal chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It’s used in products such as oils to induce a feeling of relaxation, and unlike THC, the main compound in marijuana, it’s not psychoactive. Over the last 30 years or so, research into the benefits of CBD products has found many positive results, which are now becoming more widely known among the public.

Q: How does CBD work and what are the health benefits?

A: Our bodies have an endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for balancing our immune response, appetite, metabolism, memory and communication between cells. Sometimes, our modern-day lifestyles can inhibit our endocannabinoid system due to poor diet, lack of exercise, stress and alcohol, which can lead to a wide range of health conditions.

Research has shown that regular supplementation of CBD can help to boost our body’s endocannabinoid system. As a result, it can improve the symptoms of many common ailments and conditions, including: anxiety, depression, aches and pains, arthritis, high blood pressure, inflammation, insomnia and neurological disorders, to name a few. It has also been shown to help with autism and epilepsy in children.

Q: What CBD products can I buy?

A: Due to the rise in popularity of CBD over the last few years there has been a wave of new products hitting the shelves in the form of oil, capsules, water soluble solutions, transdermal patches and topical balms. It’s even infused into certain food and drinks. This, coupled with the fact that CBD comes under different categories including full spectrum and broad spectrum, can make it difficult to understand what product is right for you.

Q: How do I know which product right for me?

A: Our CBD products are used by people of all ages, from children to pensioners, and even pets. There is a wealth of information online regarding the specific benefits of different products and digesting methods so it’s hard to answer this in a ‘one size fits all’ approach.

CBD oil is a great product to start with but it is required to be held under the tongue for two-three minutes before swallowing for maximum results. This may not be achievable for a small child or pet, so using a CBD capsule or water soluble may be more suitable as these can be swallowed directly.

Q: How much CBD should I take?

A: As everybody is different with regards to size, weight, metabolism etc, it means that not everyone will respond the same way to the same dose. Our endocannabinoid system is complex, with some people needing less CBD to trigger it than others.

To find the right dosage that works for you, I suggest starting with a low dose of around 5-10mg twice a day for several days. If you feel that is helping you then stick to that amount, but if you need more you can double your dose and repeat the process until you find the optimum amount.

Q: How long does CBD take to work?

A: As all of our bodies are different, it’s impossible to give a definitive answer. Some people will notice results almost instantaneously whereas others may find it takes several days or even weeks to feel the benefits.

Q: Will CBD get me ‘high’?

A: This is a common question as CBD is still relatively new to the UK market. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you ‘high’. CBD is fully legal within the UK, as long as it contains no more than 0.2% THC, which is the substance responsible for giving you the euphoric feeling associated with cannabis.

A reputable CBD seller should provide their lab reports for their products either on their website or by request. This will clearly show the levels of all compounds within the product you’re looking to buy, giving you the peace of mind that what you’re consuming is fully safe and legal.

