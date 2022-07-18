How to choose the best massage therapy for you

Each type of massage has its different benefits - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When joint and muscle pain occurs and your body is in need of manual therapy, where do you turn for help, dear Wellbeing Reader?

Is it the chiropractic treatment of spinal adjustments; made to increase blood flow and nerve conductivity to relieve your painful joints and muscles?

Or is it osteopathy? A similar treatment involving adjustments to the spine, but with an added holistic approach by treating the whole body to lessen pain and discomfort.

Physiotherapy could also be your go-to pain relief remedy, focusing on the rehabilitation of a specific injury or condition with exercise programmes, hands on therapy and massage tools.

However, it may just be that your body is telling you the soothing, professional touch of massage is best.

A whole body therapy that manipulates and softens muscle groups, and at the same time, allows your mind to rest and reset.

As a practitioner trained in multiple massage disciplines, I combine my knowledge and techniques into one tailored treatment designed for each individual.

With so much choice and bodywork variations available, I’m here to help ‘iron out’ the fine details of body massage techniques to enable you to find the best hands-on therapy fit for you.

Our Wellbeing columnist, Kate Smith - Credit: Contributed

As with all of my mindful mardles, ensure you are sitting comfortably and in a relaxing space for the next 10 minutes.

Have you got a cuppa by your side and have you put your feet up? Wonderful!

So, what’s the difference between a massage therapist and a massage practitioner?

Both practice the alternative therapy of massage. The key to getting the best body massage is not in the job title, but in the choice of techniques used, the expertise shown and the respect given to the body.

From the moment you enter the treatment room to the moment you leave (floating on air and the pain subsided), you want your expectations not just to be met, but to be exceeded.

Here’s a guide to the most popular massage techniques.

Swedish massage

The starting point and entry level for every therapist’s training and the most common type of massage.

It’s ideal for anyone with preference to a more relaxing, lighter pressure massage.

Known as the pamper massage, techniques include kneading, tapping and rolling.

Because of this, oil is applied to the skin. With its gentle calming qualities, it is effective in positive mental and physical health.

Deep tissue

Similar to the Swedish fundamental, this one goes deeper affecting inner core muscles, tendons and connective tissue with the use of elbows alongside hands, fingers and forearms.

If you prefer a firmer massage, this is for you. Deep tissue massage is applied in sports massage, which treats specific injuries arising from sports or excessive exercise.

Myofascial Release Therapy

This specialised therapy can also be used alongside Swedish massage and deep tissue.

Palm, finger and forearm pressure is applied to muscle groups, encouraging the fascia (connective tissue that surrounds the muscle) to soften and promote muscle relaxation.

On its own, myofascial release is a gentle therapy that incorporates deeper breathing to relax muscles.

Massage can loosen tight, aching muscles and relax your mind too - Credit: Getty Images

Thai massage

This one is my favourite (not because I’m a practitioner of Thai massage), but because this ancient practice is the best osteoarthritic pain relief for me.

If you are hesitant about removing clothing for any manual treatment, this therapy is for you as it requires the individual to remain fully clothed.

There are no oils applied in this stand alone treatment and instead of being on a couch, all participants lie on a futon mattress allowing extra space for movement.

Throughout the massage the body is placed into many different stretch positions and pressure is applied to loosen tight muscles and restore mobility.

Thai Technique is not a full Thai massage, but takes certain movements from its Asian relative and applies them in combination with a couch massage.

Trigger Point Therapy

Trigger points are tender, chronic or acute pain areas of a muscle triggered by an injury or over use of a muscle group.

The therapy includes pressure pointing different areas of the body with fingers, thumbs or elbows.

Acupressure differs in that pressure pointing is applied to specific energy areas of the body known as acupoints, whilst shiatsu includes whole body pressure application to these points.

Indian head massage (Champissage)

Complete massage indulgence of the head, face, neck and shoulders.

A relaxing treatment that can be given as a fully clothed alternative.

In addition to choosing the right manual therapy to treat your body, condition or injury, it is essential your chosen practicing therapist belongs to a regulating body or health organisation ensuring high standards in complementary therapy practice.

In selecting a therapist that is recognised, you are assured of best practice and confidence in practitioner/therapist ability.

The most recognised UK regulatory body for complementary therapy is the Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC) and the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) is the largest professional association for complementary, holistic beauty and sports therapists.

Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing.

Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe.

See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk







