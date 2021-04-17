Escape to this tranquil retreat

Promotion

Published: 12:00 AM April 17, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM April 19, 2021

Explore West Lexham, the wellness retreat centre near King’s Lynn which is populated with beautiful treehouses, bell tents, lakes and wildlife. This lockdown success story will relaunch on May 17, after spending the last year building several ambitious new structures and completely reimagining its offering, including six new cabins to their glamping selection.

Dan Ferro, head of operations, says: “It’s not always been easy – jobs that would normally be quick and simple have taken months, so at times it’s been very challenging. But I’m happy to say that we found a dream team to complete the project and we can’t wait to open our doors again and welcome our guests to stay. We know how much everyone needs it!”

The centre will be launching a youth training programme with a hub for connection, relaxation and holistic healing via the Kickstart scheme, which will recruit local young people hit by lockdown redundancy and unemployment. This summer kicks off a series of special festivals produced by an experienced team, from the likes of Wilderness and Secret Garden Party, offering feasts, retreats, gatherings and performances. The expansion includes brand-new event spaces, including The Orangery, a new reference library, and The Hayloft Studio, a space for yoga, masterclasses, meditation, and much more.

Spend a night in a beautiful treehouse or bell tent at West Lexham and enjoy the natural surroundings - Credit: Edmund Colville

“We have always yearned to dream big by running team building events with our staff, planning our own festivals and creating magical dining experiences with food grown right here at West Lexham,” says Dan. “We have been working harder than ever, packing every single week with planning and recruitment to make our dreams come true.” The centre has also launched an exciting new rolling programme of workshops across the wellness and creative spectrum, inviting guests to enjoy everything from yoga to paddle boarding, foraging and cookery.

At West Lexham, the star of the show is its farm-to-fork Flying Pig Café, headed up by Deliciously Ella’s ex-head chef Lucie Cheyney. All produce at the café is grown on site at the biodynamic principled garden, which is managed by an experienced team of incredible growers.

Via the Kickstart Scheme, West Lexham will be recruiting and training a team of people to run the café and other new projects, as well as training office staff and creating a number of jobs and opportunities for local people. For more information, please visit the brand new website at www.westlexham.org