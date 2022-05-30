From exercise to mindfulness: ways to manage chronic pain

Thank you Wellbeing Reader! Yes, you. I am grateful to you. Since my last article, “Suffer from osteoarthritis? These treatments might help with the pain”, fellow chronic pain sufferers have contacted me sharing their experiences and wanting to know more.

It’s official: Norfolk is talking about chronic pain.

Kate Smith, founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing - Credit: Contributed

Having osteoarthritis for over 20 years, I am one of the quarter of people in the UK living with chronic pain.

I know how essential establishing an effective management plan is.

So continuing my mindful mardle on complementary pain relief, I’m sharing my toolkit of drug-free alleviations that may also help and bring relief for your chronic pain condition.

Exercise

Tilly and Parsnip are my daily walk prompts! But even if you don’t own a couple of bounding, loveable Labradors, it is crucial to keep moving through flare-ups to prevent stiffness setting in; a short walk around the park or a cycle or yoga class. And who doesn’t like a bit of kitchen dancing?

Swimming and hydrotherapy

Whether it’s the soothing massage jets of a hot tub experience or the gentle movements performed in a pool, exercising in warm water relaxes muscles and reduces stress on joints and bones.

Thai massage and deep tissue massage

I was so impressed with the positive results Thai massage gave me, I ended up studying this ancient bodywork technique. It’s been a firm favourite with my patients ever since. This fully clothed therapy takes place on a cushioned mat for maximum comfort and space for movement. It is a no oil treatment and combines specific stretches with deep tissue massage.

Topical treatments

A choice of sprays, gels and balms, these easy to apply options are perfect to keep in your bag or pocket for when you need instant pain relief on the go.

CBD capsules

Derived from the hemp plant, this new kid on the pain relief block is also available as an oil, drops or balm.

Acupuncture

The practice of needles applied to specific ‘pathways’ of the body, isn’t as painful as you think. I always describe the sensation as someone flicking your skin with their fingers. Results are immediate.

The power nap

Arthritis has the effortless ability to exhaust the sufferer. A sofa nap gives my body time to reset, allowing my mind to clear and it is also an excuse for Tilly and Parsnip to siesta with me!

Backnobber II

The name may raise an eyebrow and instigate a stifled chuckle, but this self-massage aid should be taken more seriously than its tag. The ’S’ shaped tool is precise in targeting hard to reach areas and you control the level of pressure into problem areas.

Mindful tips

Finding your fit may take a while. What works for some, may not work for others. Do not give up trying even when brain fog and tiredness kick in.

Your pain management plan may consist of a combination of interventions that routinely need tweaking every now and again, dependent upon intensity and frequency of flare-ups.

Listen to your body and whichever treatment feels right for you, ensure relevant standard checks are made when visiting healthcare professionals and trying new holistic products.

I’m with you every step of the way.

Try this simple massage sequence at home for quick fix pain relief. All you need is a tennis ball. (If you feel any uncomfortable pain whilst self-massaging, this may not be the pain relief for you).

1. Holding the ball, stand upright with your back against a wall.

2. Place the ball in between your right shoulder blade and the wall. Keeping the ball away from the spine, gently push back against the wall slowly moving from side to side.

3. Continue to push your upper back into the ball until you find a comfortable level of pressure.

4. Place the ball in between your lower back and the wall. Keeping the ball away from the spine, gently push back against the wall slowly moving from side to side.

5. Turning to your right, place the ball in between your right hip and the wall. Lean your weight into the ball until you feel a comfortable pressure and release of pain to the hip area.

6. Repeat this sequence on your left side.

7. Sitting in a chair with bare or socked feet firmly on the floor, place the ball under the arch of your right foot and gently move your foot in a circular and then up and down motion. To apply a deeper pressure, push your foot further down onto the ball.

8. Repeat this sequence on the left foot.

Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing.

Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe.

See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk