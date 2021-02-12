Promotion

Published: 7:19 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM February 12, 2021

Road Drifter Rentals tour packages are due to commence in summer once lockdown is lifted - Credit: Waveney Campers

Hit the road this summer with a bespoke camper van rental and itinerary from Waveney Campers.

Waveney Campers is offering bespoke 7-, 10- or 14-day camper van holiday tours to Scotland and the New Forest and Jurassic Coast - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lockdown giving you itchy feet? Road Drifter Rentals from Waveney Campers offers the chance to break free this summer with its bespoke camper van holiday tours.

Established in 2003, Waveney Campers is a family-run business based at Norwich Camping and Leisure specialising in camper van sales and rentals, including the Volkswagen Transporter, Ford Transit Custom and Toyota Proace.

New for 2021, Waveney Campers is launching a series of bespoke camper van holiday tours via Road Drifter Rentals, offering 7- ,10- or 14-day itineraries of Scotland and the New Forest and Jurassic Coast.

“These are not just some routes we picked out of a book,” says Alan Strong, director at Waveney Campers. “The tours are designed for and by camper vanners and each route has been driven by us personally or our partners, the Gap Decaders.”

Itineraries feature recommendations for campsites you can book, wild swimming spots, mountain biking trails, walking tours, local pubs and cafés, as well as scenic roadways. The package also includes tips on how to get the most out of your camper van rental and highlights the best photo spots to capture snaps for your Instagram.

Hit the road in a stylish VW Transporter camper van with Road Drifter Rentals - Credit: Waveney Campers

“The holiday tour information will be delivered electronically and loaded onto monitor screens on the dashboard, with routes and tips coming up as you cruise along,” Alan explains.

The rental vans are brand-new, top-spec VW Transporter T6.1 models that have been fully converted with solar panels, on-board water tanks, diesel heaters, indoor and outdoor cooking equipment and a portable loo. Each rental is branded with spectacular Road Drifter Rentals paintwork for roadtripping in both comfort and style, and comes with full insurance and breakdown cover – you only need to bring bedding and a sense of wanderlust.

“All you have to do is pick up the van and off you go,” Alan says. “Even if you have never driven a camper van before, we provide videos on how to use it and a complete itinerary for the rental period. We’re not a tour operator, which means that you have the freedom to follow the itinerary – or not – as you please.”

A European trip traversing Germany and the Autobahn is also currently being designed, which will hopefully be available once the coronavirus is under control.

In light of the pandemic, Alan says that a UK camper van holiday is a good alternative to travelling abroad.

“With this holiday you can remain in your family bubble and most activity is done out of doors, which is safer. However, we will continue to review the situation and will return any deposits for holidays that are cancelled due to Covid-19.”

The UK rental tour packages are due to commence in summer once lockdown is lifted and Waveney Campers is taking enquiries now.

We could all use something to look forward to!

Book now at www.waveneycampers.co.uk