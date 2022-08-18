Vegan make-up brand Juni opens Norwich store

Suzanne and Madeleine White have opened Juni and Co in the Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Since launching their organic, vegan and plastic-free make-up brand Juni Cosmetics two years ago, daughter and mother Madeleine and Suzanne White have made a big splash in the beauty industry.

Madeleine, a former model and trained make-up artist, has extremely sensitive skin which makes it hard to wear, and sometimes even be near, cosmetic products.

Madeleine White - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Their vision was to create products which are luxurious and benefit the skin, as well as being ethical.

They launched their lipsticks in 2020, received rave reviews from the likes of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and won awards for their packaging at the 2020 Pentawards and the PCD Paris Innovation Awards 2021, where they beat big beauty players Chanel and Jimmy Choo.

And Madeleine was named young achiever of the year at the 2021 CEW beauty awards.

Now, in an exciting step, they’re branching out into retail.

Juni and Co in the Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Madeleine and Suzanne have just opened Juni and Co in the Royal Arcade in Norwich city centre to showcase their own lipsticks and lip treatments and a curated range of some of their favourite indie cosmetic brands.

They were approached by Francis Darrah, the agents for the Art Nouveau arcade, who asked if they would be interested in a unit after seeing an interview with the pair in the EDP.

Opening a shop was something that they had thought about, but wasn’t in their plan at the time.

“I phoned mum and said I kind of want to go and see what it looks like, just out of nosiness,” says Madeleine.

A number of new retailers are moving into the arcade, which was designed by architect George Skipper, at the moment – including new food hall Yalm, in the premises which was formerly Jamie’s Italian.

It was a chance to good to miss.

“Years ago, we said we’d like a shop one day. So we thought if we don’t grab it now, the opportunity would be lost. And it’s such an ideal spot, with the community feel and the collaboration between different shops,” says Suzanne.

They picked up the keys in June - and Madeleine already knew which brands she wanted to stock.

The new Juni and Co store in the Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I immediately started contacting brands before we even signed, and to be honest, unintentionally I think I’ve been doing this in my head, because I didn’t really have to think about it. I sort of just sat down and wrote down the brands that I use and it just all made sense, so we went ahead and approached them,” says Madeleine.

“So this is Madeleine’s shopping list,” laughs Suzanne.

“This is just literally my make-up bag,” says Madeleine. “And we know quite a lot of the founders and have built up relationships with them previously, so they really believed in our vision and I think because of having Juni they could appreciate the standard we would do things to."

“And that we knew how difficult it is to launch a brand. We knew the journey,” says Suzanne.

Juni and Co is stocking vegan make-up brand Delilah - Credit: Brittany Woodman

They chose to work with Chanti, Dan and Dean at local company Quanstrom Studio/KayKew to design and build the shop.

In keeping with the ethos behind Juni, everything has been custom made for the store, using sustainable materials, including waste plastic bottles, Valchromat, which is a more eco friendly version of MDF, ash which has been felled because of dieback and cork flooring.

The counter is made from brushed aluminium, in a nod to the packaging of their Juni products.

And they also renovated the beautiful spiral staircase in the middle of the store.

“We popped into Quanstrom Studio asking for a table and we got talking to them and found that they actually do full shop fits and it evolved from there. So, we say that's the most expensive table we’ve ever bought,” laughs Madeleine.

As well as selling products, they wanted to create an event space to make it an experiential destination, where they’ll hold workshops and masterclasses, beginning with a series of special events for British Beauty Week (they’re official partners) from September 5-11.

A selection of the brands being stocked by Juni and Co - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“So Chanti, who did all the design, created this centre island to mimic a kitchen table and the conversations you have with friends around a kitchen table,” says Madeleine.

“During British Beauty Week we’re doing things like guided facial massage, how to make your own magnesium bath salts, that sort of thing and I just think that’s really exciting because it builds a stronger relationship with our customers, it means people coming in can connect with other people who have a similar interest, and it’s further pushing our belief that beauty is so much more than just putting a bit of lipstick on, you can do it in a mindful way.

“I’m really excited to be hosting the events.”

With the shop fit out finished ahead of schedule, they decided to do a soft launch ahead of their official opening celebration day on September 3, when they’ll be joined by their skin health consultant Louise Thomas-Minns, founder of Norwich-based Louise Thomas Skin Care, and giving out discovery bags.

They’ve also created a bespoke gin with their Royal Arcade neighbours Gyre and Gimble, which they’re hoping will be ready for the day.

Juni and Co is stocking the vegan make-up brand Delilah - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Beauty fans will be able to find out more about the stories behind selection of skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and home fragrance they’re stocking, which includes the vegan and organic skincare brand Pai and luxury fragrance brand with a conscience Sana Jardin.

Other brands include customisable organic make-up by Mansai, home fragrance by Holistic London, scalp first haircare brand Centred, Good Botanics, which is co-founded by local medical herbalist Molly Maitland, organic American skincare brand Josh Rosebrook, skincare brand D’still, which is formulated for sensitive acne-prone skin, Pestle and Mortar, which again is good for sensitive skin, Orris artisan soaps and essential oil-based fragrance brand Abel.

They’re also stocking accessories including Simplehuman illuminated mirrors and make-up brushes by renowned Norwich-based make-up artist Louise Young, who Madeleine worked with for four years.

And, of course, there’s the full range of Juni’s Luxury Hydrating Lipsticks and their Rejuvenating Lip Treatment, with new products coming soon.

Two brands which have emerged as early customer favourites during the soft launch are the Act deodorant balms, which are vegan and 100 per cent plastic free, and the make-up brand Delilah.

Suzanne White - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“The Act deodorant is really excellent,” says Suzanne. “It’s in an aluminium tube, with no plastic at all and it’s developed by two chaps who work in the West End.”

“I’ve used many different deodorants, these are the only ones that work,” says Madeleine. “We’ve both used it since they first launched, they launched pretty much at the same time as we launched our brand, so our journeys have been quite similar.”

And Delilah is vegan and paraben free.

“I absolutely love it because the colours are spot on, especially in terms of the foundations and the concealers,” says Madeleine.

“It’s the sort of make-up brand where you could put anything on and you’d look polished and natural. A lot of the products are infused with skincare ingredients as well.”

Madeleine says that their aim is to offer something different to customers, which also complements what is already available in the city.

“So many people have got sensitive skin, or they’re vegan or they’ve got a health issue and these sorts of products and brands are really important to them. I’m really pleased to be able to introduce things that might help on a deeper level than how you look.

“It’s more than just make-up,” says Madeleine.

Diary dates

Juni and Co is hosting five events during British Beauty Week from September 5-11

Instagram Live with Sonia Deasy, Founder of Pestle and Mortar

Monday September 5, 10am

Location: On Instagram @juniandcostore, no ticket required

Skincare Essentials Masterclass with Louise Thomas-Minns

Wednesday September 7, various 45-minute slots throughout the day

Location: Juni and Co, Royal Arcade, Norwich, book via eventbrite.co.uk

Guided Facial Massage with Ula Blocksage, founder of D'still

Friday September 9, 5.30-6.30pm

Location: Juni and Co, Royal Arcade, Norwich, book via eventbrite.co.uk

Meet the Founder - Centred Haircare

Saturday September 10, all day

Location: Juni and Co, Royal Arcade, no ticket required

Herbs to Restore - Herbal Remedy Making Workshop with Molly Maitland

Sunday September 11, 2-4pm

Location: Juni and Co, Royal Arcade, Norwich, book via eventbrite.co.uk











