5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year

John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons and Katherine Ryan paddleboarding on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Gary Middleton/Denise Bradley

From a Morrisons supermarket to a fish and chip shop, these down-to-earth celebrities were spotted at unexpected locations in Norfolk in 2022.

Forget posh restaurants and hotels, as while in the county these famous faces wanted to get a real taste and feel for the area.

Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. - Credit: Gray Middleton/Nicola Gee

1. John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons and Dereham Wetherspoons

In perhaps the most bizarre Norfolk news of the year, Hollywood A-lister John Travolta posed for selfies with fans at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham in April.

He was starring in short film The Shepherd, which was being shot in West Raynham, and he was also spotted at The Romany Rye Wetherspoons in Dereham among other Norfolk restaurants.

Katherine Ryan paddleboarding on the River Wensum. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

2. Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson paddleboarding on the River Wensum

Top comics Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson were seen paddleboarding near the Red Lion Bishopgate pub along the River Wensum in Norwich in August.

The duo were filming for their new Channel 4 show Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays, which is yet to air on TV.

Fishers of Hunstanton manager Pedro Ribeiro with Warwick Davis. - Credit: Pedro Ribeiro

3. Warwick Davis at chippy on coast

Harry Potter and Star Wars legend Warwick Davis happily posed for pictures with staff and customers after enjoying fish and chips at Fishers of Hunstanton in September.

The actor was believed to be in the area while visiting the floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the Sandringham Estate.

Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

4. Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder at Carrow Road

Norwich City FC has plenty of its own celebrity fans, but often famous faces are spotted at Carrow Road when coming to support the away team.

Funny man Michael McIntyre and straight-talking barrister and TV personality Robert Rinder were there cheering on Tottenham Hotspur in May.

Afterwards Rinder tweeted that Norwich City fans were a "credit to the sport".

Grace and Ainsley on a ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Best of Britain by the Sea

5. Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent at Norwich Market and Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and top food critic Grace Dent visited Norwich and Great Yarmouth while filming More4 series Best of Britain by the Sea earlier this year, which is available to watch now on demand.

Among the locations they visited included Cocina Mia and Coral Bay on Norwich Market and Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, with Dent calling the coastal town "pure kitsch British seaside".