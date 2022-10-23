5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
- Credit: Gary Middleton/Denise Bradley
From a Morrisons supermarket to a fish and chip shop, these down-to-earth celebrities were spotted at unexpected locations in Norfolk in 2022.
Forget posh restaurants and hotels, as while in the county these famous faces wanted to get a real taste and feel for the area.
1. John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons and Dereham Wetherspoons
In perhaps the most bizarre Norfolk news of the year, Hollywood A-lister John Travolta posed for selfies with fans at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham in April.
He was starring in short film The Shepherd, which was being shot in West Raynham, and he was also spotted at The Romany Rye Wetherspoons in Dereham among other Norfolk restaurants.
2. Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson paddleboarding on the River Wensum
Top comics Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson were seen paddleboarding near the Red Lion Bishopgate pub along the River Wensum in Norwich in August.
The duo were filming for their new Channel 4 show Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays, which is yet to air on TV.
3. Warwick Davis at chippy on coast
Harry Potter and Star Wars legend Warwick Davis happily posed for pictures with staff and customers after enjoying fish and chips at Fishers of Hunstanton in September.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK
- 2 Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home
- 3 Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist
- 4 Obituary: Norfolk musician died weeks after releasing final album
- 5 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
- 6 The Norfolk village where house prices have risen every year - for 20 years
- 7 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
- 8 Easy does it! Giant bridge span put in place for third crossing project
- 9 Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England
- 10 Inside two of Norfolk's best-loved 'hidden' shops
The actor was believed to be in the area while visiting the floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the Sandringham Estate.
4. Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder at Carrow Road
Norwich City FC has plenty of its own celebrity fans, but often famous faces are spotted at Carrow Road when coming to support the away team.
Funny man Michael McIntyre and straight-talking barrister and TV personality Robert Rinder were there cheering on Tottenham Hotspur in May.
Afterwards Rinder tweeted that Norwich City fans were a "credit to the sport".
5. Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent at Norwich Market and Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach
Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and top food critic Grace Dent visited Norwich and Great Yarmouth while filming More4 series Best of Britain by the Sea earlier this year, which is available to watch now on demand.
Among the locations they visited included Cocina Mia and Coral Bay on Norwich Market and Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, with Dent calling the coastal town "pure kitsch British seaside".