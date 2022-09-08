Ukrainian dance teacher - 'We are good, strong people - we just need help right now'

Ukrainian ballet dancer Aleksandra Zinovieva and her daughter, Arina, six, enjoying Norfolk life at their hosts' home in Bergh Apton. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A military plane flew low over the Norfolk village. Six-year-old Arina threw herself under the kitchen table. Her mother Aleksandra Zinovieva froze in terror then burst into tears.

Even in the safety of beautiful Bergh Apton, near Loddon, the mother and daughter cannot completely escape the war which has engulfed their home country.

“I was crying and shaking, I couldn’t control myself,” said the 37-year-old Ukrainian ballerina.

A year ago she was living with her husband and daughter and had just launched a ballet school in her home city of Odessa.

Today she is once again setting up ballet classes – in Norfolk.

They have found refuge in a roomy and rambling rural 17th century home, a far cry, both literally and figuratively, from the 12th floor one-bed flat where Aleksandra watched as missiles rained down on her beloved Odessa. “You saw this red splash, and then the sound, doof doof,” she said, tears welling.

At night they decamped to the basement car park of their apartment block. “We were lucky, we had a car, so we could sleep there. Some people slept on the ground,” said Aleksandra.

The horror and disbelief of seeing their life transformed in hours from the normality of work and home, family and friends, to death and chaos is still hard to process.

“I will never ever forget the day it started. I woke up and my husband was gone. I called him and he said, ‘Sasha, [her nickname] it’s the war starting.’ People had talked about war but I didn’t think it would happen.”

Yury was out queueing for provisions, before the curfew began; normal life was over.

They had to close the ballet school because the risk to their young pupils was too great. Aleksandra and her friend, business partner and fellow ballerina Alena, went to help at a crisis centre, sorting clothes and medicines, “They said, ‘What can you do?’ and I said, ‘I can only dance, but my hands are yours.’”

During every air-raid, at the centre and at home, they cowered in basements. As missiles fired from Russian warships slammed into the port city Aleksandra was desperate to get Arina to safety. Mother and daughter joined the flood of refugees out of Ukraine, travelling to Romania, but Yury had to stay behind, and Aleksandra’s mother, now ill herself, stayed too, to care for her own 82-year-old mother who could not travel.

In Romania Aleksandra was safe, but traumatised. “For the first month I just read the news on my phone and cried. I started smoking again after 17 years. I was living in the house with other woman and we would drink and cry and talk about the war.

“Then my daughter asked me to stop because it was bad for me. I am very lucky to have my daughter.”

So Aleksandra, a gifted dancer and teacher, began looking for work.

She began ballet aged four.

“When I was eight my mother said, ‘You dance everywhere, in the kitchen, on the bus, you must go to ballet school.’” She went on to dance in theatres and troupes around the world (after a degree in management economics at Odessa University when her mum said she had done enough ballet school.)

She worked in Japan, China, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as on cruise ships, where she met Yury, also a dancer. They married 10 years ago and loved their years of travelling and dancing. “You’ve no need to cook, no need to clean, you do what you love, dancing, and you see the world!” she said.

They returned to Odessa when Arina was a baby. Yury found work creating cartoons and Aleksandra began teaching ballet in the government ballet school. Last September she and Alena launched their own school.

The pupils are now scattered across Europe – in Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Romania, and some still in Ukraine - the studio is empty and 6,500 miles away Aleksandra is researching village halls and dance studios. She has already been taken on to teach ballet and contemporary dance classes at The Garage in Norwich and will be setting up sessions for children and adults of all ages and any, or no, experience in Bergh Apton Village Hall, Poringland Community Centre, and a studio in Bungay. She hopes to be able to teach classes in Trowse and Loddon too, and is searching for somewhere she can give free lessons to fellow Ukrainians who cannot afford to pay.

While in Romania she found a job teaching at the leading ballet school in Bucharest. Then a Ukrainian friend who has lived at Filby, near Acle, for several years suggested she should come to Norfolk.

She had never been to Britain but was matched with Christopher and Liz Meynell via a website their son had set up for his church. After weeks of waiting for visas, and a dash back to Odessa to see Yury and loved-ones who had not been able to leave, they arrived in the county.

As they were shown around their new home Arina fixated on the cellar. “She said, ‘Mum, it’s a good place for when the war comes here. We can hide in here,” said Aleksandra.

Christopher and Liz are retired, their two sons grown-up, although one lives next door. They have adapted quickly to their guests and the four of them eat together every day.

“Everyone has been so kind. I’m so grateful to everyone,” said Aleksandra. “I have never, ever lived in a house like this! I said to my husband, it’s so cool, it’s like living in a museum!

“At first they didn’t allow me to wash the dishes and I thought maybe they thought I wouldn’t do it well, but when I asked they said it was because I was a guest. And I said, ‘No, I must help with everything. I’m family!”

For Arina the very best thing about Norfolk, so far, is Hey Arnold, Christopher and Liz’s Norfolk terrier. “She always wanted a dog or cat but we lived on the 12th floor!” said Aleksandra. “She says he is the most beautiful dog in the world.” Arina also loves the freedom to roam the garden, and next door are ready-made playmates – three of Christopher and Liz’s grandchildren.

This week little Arina will be starting school in a language she barely speaks. Her first language is Russian, because that is her father’s native tongue. “But now I speak to her in Ukrainian, because it is very important for her to know Ukrainian,” said Aleksandra.

They speak to Yury every day and for months Aleksandra’s group of friends began and ended each day with a group message which simply asked: “Are you alive?”

“This year has shown me that I can’t plan. I didn’t think a war could happen, then I thought it would be finished in a few days, then it was weeks, then months...”

A year ago Aleksandra was planning a bright future with her new ballet school. It lasted five months. For the next six months she could barely plan a day ahead. Now she has some hope for the future.

She misses her husband dreadfully but is once again teaching her scattered pupils online.

She is even wondering about entering politics one day. “Maybe I’ll become Britain's minister for the arts!” she said.

“I like the people here, they are so polite. I like the weather. I like how settled it is. I like how you can drink the tap water, we can’t in Ukraine, and the driving is very safe.

“It is very good of England to take people from Ukraine.”

She is grateful for the welcome and the help, nationally and locally, including free refresher driving lessons from a Norwich business and a bicycle and television from neighbours in the village.

But she is adamant she wants to work, earn a wage and pay her way.

Wearing a tee shirt reading: “What’s your superpower? I am Ukrainian,” she has all the poise and dignity of a lifetime of ballet training, fused with weeks of terror and months of trauma.

“We have not come here to ask for anything, or just sit and wait; we want to work,” she said. “We are working in factories, we are working as cleaners, we are not here for a good life, we are here because of war.

“We are good people, we are strong, we just need help right now.

“I feel very proud of Ukraine. Now I believe we can do anything. Now I believe in Ukraine like never ever before.”

To find out about joining one of Aleksandra’s classes, or to offer a hall where she can give free classes to fellow Ukrainians unable to pay, contact her at Aleksandra.zin@yahoo.com

Aleksandra was matched with Christopher and Liz via www.ukraineconnect.net which links Ukrainian guests with hosts and needs volunteers with a spare couple of hours a week to help match people.