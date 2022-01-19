5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022
- Credit: Danielle Booden
From a new reality show to a flick starring an Oscar-winning actress, these upcoming TV shows and films were shot in Norfolk.
1. The Real Dirty Dancing
This new E4 reality show is hosted by Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts and filming took place last year at Fritton Lake.
It is set to air in 2022 and will see celebrities, including Lee Ryan and Anthea Turner, take on challenges and dance routines in couples based on scenes from the iconic film.
2. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
This new comedy-drama film stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack and filming took place in Norwich last March, with crews spotted at Café Gelato.
In the film, Nancy Stokes (Thompson) is yearning for adventure and hires the services of sex worker Leo Grande (McCormack).
It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January with the general release date TBC.
3. Bimini Bon Boulash documentary
RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash returned to their hometown of Great Yarmouth this January to perform at The Empire.
Filming took place there for a new BBC One documentary series, which features an episode about Bimini's life.
4. Short film about men's mental health
Ralph Ineson, best known for his roles as Chris 'Finchy' Finch in The Office and Dagmer Cleftjaw in the Game of Thrones series, was spotted filming scenes on Hemsby beach in December 2021.
It was for a new short film about men's mental heath directed by Jessica Birch.
5. The Travelling Auctioneers
New BBC series The Travelling Auctioneers sees Will Kirk from The Repair Shop and Christina Trevanion from Antiques Road Trip travel across the UK turning unwanted items into winning auction lots.
The duo were spotted filming at Hellesdon Manor House and Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham in October 2021.