5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:48 PM January 19, 2022
Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

From a new reality show to a flick starring an Oscar-winning actress, these upcoming TV shows and films were shot in Norfolk. 

Fritton Lake, Norfolk, and Ashley Roberts, Keith Lemon

The Real Dirty Dancing reality show was shot at Fritton Lake. - Credit: Archant Norfolk/PA Wire

1. The Real Dirty Dancing

This new E4 reality show is hosted by Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts and filming took place last year at Fritton Lake.

It is set to air in 2022 and will see celebrities, including Lee Ryan and Anthea Turner, take on challenges and dance routines in couples based on scenes from the iconic film.

Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

2. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande 

This new comedy-drama film stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack and filming took place in Norwich last March, with crews spotted at Café Gelato. 

In the film, Nancy Stokes (Thompson) is yearning for adventure and hires the services of sex worker Leo Grande (McCormack).

It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January with the general release date TBC. 

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. 

Bimini Bon Boulash was filmed in Great Yarmouth for a new BBC documentary. - Credit: Contributed

3. Bimini Bon Boulash documentary 

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash returned to their hometown of Great Yarmouth this January to perform at The Empire.

Filming took place there for a new BBC One documentary series, which features an episode about Bimini's life. 

Ralph Ineson in Hemsby

Star of TV and film Ralph Ineson at Hemsby Beach Cafe with owners Louise and James Bensly and Sharon Ash. - Credit: James Bensly

4. Short film about men's mental health 

Ralph Ineson, best known for his roles as Chris 'Finchy' Finch in The Office and Dagmer Cleftjaw in the Game of Thrones series, was spotted filming scenes on Hemsby beach in December 2021.

It was for a new short film about men's mental heath directed by Jessica Birch. 

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneer

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion came to Norfolk for the filming of The Travelling Auctioneers. - Credit: STV

5. The Travelling Auctioneers 

New BBC series The Travelling Auctioneers sees Will Kirk from The Repair Shop and Christina Trevanion from Antiques Road Trip travel across the UK turning unwanted items into winning auction lots.

The duo were spotted filming at Hellesdon Manor House and Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham in October 2021. 

Film
Norfolk

