Heaven & Hell: Sian Jones

Sian is a TV presenter and broadcaster, conference host and speaker coach. In a career spanning over 25 years she has presented the ITV Morning News, on Bloomberg, CNBC, 5 as well as Sky News. Siân divides her time between her home in south Norfolk and London and lives with husband Richard, and three children. During the pandemic her work, along with thousands of others, switched to online, where she was able to fulfil her passion for helping people become dynamic virtual communicators. She is also much in demand as a hybrid conference host and corporate presenter. She talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

We moved from London to a rural Norfolk village four years ago, for more space and a quieter pace of life. We wanted the children to stay children for longer.



What is your East Anglian heaven?

The space, the forest (we live on the edge of Thetford forest), the incredible wildlife, the big skies and the stars at night.

Sian presenting on ITV Morning News - Credit: ITV



What is your East Anglian hell?

Everywhere is miles away and only accessible by car.



What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

1921 and The Folk Cafe in Bury St Edmunds. The Leaping Hare at Wyken Vineyard.



What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Holkham Beach.



What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

I’ve yet to go but I hear Latitude is amazing. We also have friends in Southwold, so we love visiting them there every summer.



What's your specialist Mastermind subject?

The life and career of Anthony Hopkins- I love him.



What is always in your fridge?

Champagne, oat milk and eggs.



What’s your simple philosophy of life?

What you think about, you bring about - anything is possible.



What’s your favourite film?

The English Patient.



What was your first job?

Sweeping up hair in a gents barber’s in Surrey where I grew up.



What is your most treasured possession?

Apart from my children, it’s my dog’s collar. We have recently lost him, our beautiful golden retriever, so I hold that close to remind me as a poignant reminder of all the wonderful memories he gave us.

Sian Jones with her family - Credit: Contributed



Who do you admire most?

At the time of writing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all the people of Ukraine. As a leader his resilience, courage and support of his people is incredible, and the strength of the Ukrainians, unbelievable.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Prada satchel bags.

What do you like about yourself most?

That I am a fiercely loyal friend.

What’s your worst character trait?

My daughter Grace would say that sometimes when I am trying to juggle work with being a mum, I get very stressed, very easily! I’m working on that.



Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Dubai.

Best day of your life?

Any of the days when one of my three children arrived.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Smashed avo on sourdough, with scrambled eggs and a double espresso.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Aperol Spritz.

Do you have a hidden talent?

As a child I was very good at accents and still am to this day. The children have inherited my love of an accent and a comedy quote - we have hundreds of them!

What’s your earliest memory?

Being held in my mother’s arms in Vancouver, Canada where we lived for a year, and seeing a house being transported on the back of a lorry

What would you like played at your funeral?

The One and Only by Chesney Hawkes.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I got swept away and nearly drowned in a flash flood when I was living and working in Hong Kong.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I used to do my own makeup when I was on the ITV Morning News. I got a bit happy with the bronze blusher one night. Someone posted the comment 'Sian Jones, where does the face end and the neck begin?' Hilarious.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

The sense of peace and tranquillity when you step into the garden or out of the front door, heading into the forest is unlike anything I have ever experienced. That’s why.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Try to get out in nature every day, think positively and stop occasionally, asking what can I see, what I can hear, what can I feel? It grounds and focuses us. Appreciating our surroundings in lockdown made me realise how very blessed we are. I am an urban fox but I really appreciated the tranquility and the beauty of the changing seasons. It is so good for the soul. I also think in these times its important to always think positively and to count our blessings.

