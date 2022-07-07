News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Holiday cottage in Holkham Hall estate named among grandest in Britain

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:54 AM July 7, 2022
The Triumphal Arch after the make-over. Pic: SALT

The Triumphal Arch at Holkham Hall - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk holiday cottage has been named among the grandest in Britain and fit for royalty. 

The Grade I listed Triumphal Arch, at Holkham Hall, was included in a list of 12 of the grandest British hotels by The Telegraph

The one-bedroom holiday cottage is described as "like being in a fairytale" with a spiral staircase that leads to the four-poster bed and a view of the surrounding 25,000 acres of Holkham Estate.  

The Telegraph article writes: "The most endearing part is that you’re actually inside an arch – a Grade 1 18th century listed one at that, with cows and deer meandering past the door."

Holkham Hall, Holkham. Pictured: The Triumphal Arch on the Holkham Estate.PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:EDP

The Triumphal Arch on the Holkham Estate - Credit: Archant

The holiday stay is self-catering but nearby is the Victorian Inn, an "upmarket gastro pub" on the edge of the estate. 

Visitors can also explore the grounds by renting an electric bike for the whole day.

The Hall itself is also open to visitors on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

