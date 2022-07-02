Play praised by Stephen Fry to tour East Anglia

Cromer-set LGBT comic drama Time and Tide is touring East Anglia this autumn - Credit: Contributed by Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre, in partnership with Relish Theatre, is breaking down geographical barriers to theatre by taking its newest production – of local playwright James McDermott’s Cromer-set play Time and Tide – on tour around East Anglia, from September 29 until October 23.

Time And Tide is an LGBT comic drama about a Norfolk community struggling with change.

May runs a crumbling caff on the end of Cromer Pier. Her delivery man, Ken, is running out of customers. Nemo is desperate to tread the boards in London and his unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving.

Stephen Fry described it as: "So moving, funny, truthful and compelling. Beautifully performed by a wonderful cast of four superb actors."

The show will open and close at Norwich Theatre’s Stage Two in Norwich, situated behind the Theatre Royal.

It will then go on tour around the region, calling at theatres in Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft, Sheringham, Wells, Diss, Great Yarmouth, and Thetford.

Head of programming at Norwich Theatre, Sam Bain, said: “As a Norfolk theatre, we believe it’s really important that we shine a light on and amplify local stories and voices.

"We’re very excited to be partnering with a theatre company that emerged from Norwich to bring you a story by a Norfolk writer, set in Cromer and featuring local characters. And even more excited to be taking it to so many great local venues in our region.”

The play is written by James McDermott, a scriptwriter and performance poet based in East Anglia.

He said: “I wrote Time and Tide to assert, celebrate and explore East Anglian lives, rural LGBTQ identity and the importance of intergenerational relationships.

"It was thrilling to premier the play in London but I can't wait for the show to come home and tour the region the play's about.

"I hope East Anglian audiences see their lives reflected in what we hope will be a great revival of our hopeful warm witty laugh out loud evening out at the theatre.”

Relish Theatre is a theatre company with its roots in Norwich, dedicated to showcasing the work of regional talent.

Executive director, Rob Ellis, said: “I'm really pleased this tour will finally happen, following a two year postponement during the pandemic.

"I'm really excited that we can take this story to the people, places and communities that inspired it.

"I'm very grateful to Norwich Theatres for their support of this production, and for choosing Time and Tide to helm this brand new model of touring. As a theatre company that began its life in Norwich, we really feel lucky to be coming home.”

Creative director and chief executive of Norwich Theatre, Stephen Crocker said: “There is a phenomenally strong network of venues across Norfolk and Suffolk, who we worked with during the pandemic and we are thrilled to be working in partnership with them again on this key regional play.

"We learned during the pandemic that when we break out of our buildings and take work to people it generates amazing results and we are excited to begin our first regional tour.”

For a full list of tour dates and to book visit norwichtheatre.org. View the what's on section and click on Time and Tide.







