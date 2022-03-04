This Country's Daisy May Cooper stars in new comedy set in East Anglia

Gideon Bannister (TIM KEY) and Thomasine Gooch (DAISY MAY COOPER) in BBC's The Witchfinder. - Credit: BBC/Baby Cow Productions

This Country's Daisy May Cooper and Alan Partridge actor Tim Key go on an unforgettable journey across the east of England in a new comedy series.

The Witchfinder will air soon on BBC Two and follows failing witchfinder (Key) as he transports a suspected witch (Cooper) across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes for ever.

But his captive is the worst possible travel companion, whose ability to ask uncomfortable questions turns the journey into a life-changing ordeal.

It is set at a time when England was gripped with civil war, famine and plague and fear of witchcraft was rife.

Daisy May Cooper is best known for playing Kerry Mucklowe in BBC mockumentary This Country, set in the Cotswolds, and Tim Key played Alan Partridge's sidekick Simon in a number of projects.

The Witchfinder is a Baby Cow production for BBC2 and is it written and directed by Neil and Rob Gibbons (This Time with Alan Partridge, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Mid Morning Matters, Veep).