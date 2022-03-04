News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

This Country's Daisy May Cooper stars in new comedy set in East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:40 AM March 4, 2022
Gideon Bannister (TIM KEY) and Thomasine Gooch (DAISY MAY COOPER) in BBC's The Witchfinder. 

Gideon Bannister (TIM KEY) and Thomasine Gooch (DAISY MAY COOPER) in BBC's The Witchfinder. - Credit: BBC/Baby Cow Productions

This Country's Daisy May Cooper and Alan Partridge actor Tim Key go on an unforgettable journey across the east of England in a new comedy series. 

The Witchfinder will air soon on BBC Two and follows failing witchfinder (Key) as he transports a suspected witch (Cooper) across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes for ever.

But his captive is the worst possible travel companion, whose ability to ask uncomfortable questions turns the journey into a life-changing ordeal. 

It is set at a time when England was gripped with civil war, famine and plague and fear of witchcraft was rife.

Daisy May Cooper is best known for playing Kerry Mucklowe in BBC mockumentary This Country, set in the Cotswolds, and Tim Key played Alan Partridge's sidekick Simon in a number of projects. 

The Witchfinder is a Baby Cow production for BBC2 and is it written and directed by Neil and Rob Gibbons (This Time with Alan Partridge, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Mid Morning Matters, Veep).

TV
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street. 

High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed in Thursford on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon.

Norfolk Live News

Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's has released better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Picture: Andrew Matthew

Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Deaf Association headquarters. Senior Audiologist, Matthew Keogh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon