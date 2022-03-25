Norwich woman who worked on The Responder shooting new film in Norfolk
- Credit: Rekha Garton
A Norwich creative who has worked on many popular TV shows and films is shooting a new project in Norfolk.
Rekha Garton, 32, is the writer and director of dark fantasy short film The Herring Girls, which will be shot at locations including Weybourne Beach.
It follows a young girl abandoned during a fishing season to grow up on the desolate Norfolk coast.
The Herring Girls historically were a group of woman who worked alongside fisherman following the herring from Scotland to Norfolk.
Ms Garton said: "I am always shocked there is not more being filmed in Norfolk as there is so much variety here."
She is primarily a unit stills photographer, taking pictures on film and TV sets.
Her recent projects include BBC's The Responder starring Martin Freeman, The A List on Netflix and Boxing Day.
Before that she was a book cover photographer, with more than 1,000 published.
She is currently crowdfunding for The Herring Girls with many perks available at indiegogo.com/projects/the-herring-girls-film