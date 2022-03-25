News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich woman who worked on The Responder shooting new film in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:43 AM March 25, 2022
Rekha Garton with Martin Freeman on set of BBC's The Responder.

Rekha Garton with Martin Freeman on set of BBC's The Responder. - Credit: Rekha Garton

A Norwich creative who has worked on many popular TV shows and films is shooting a new project in Norfolk. 

Rekha Garton, 32, is the writer and director of dark fantasy short film The Herring Girls, which will be shot at locations including Weybourne Beach. 

The Herring Girls will be shot at locations including Weybourne Beach. 

The Herring Girls will be shot at locations including Weybourne Beach. - Credit: Rekha Garton

It follows a young girl abandoned during a fishing season to grow up on the desolate Norfolk coast.

The Herring Girls historically were a group of woman who worked alongside fisherman following the herring from Scotland to Norfolk.

Ms Garton said: "I am always shocked there is not more being filmed in Norfolk as there is so much variety here." 

The Herring Girls will be shot in Norfolk. 

The Herring Girls will be shot in Norfolk. - Credit: Rekha Garton

She is primarily a unit stills photographer, taking pictures on film and TV sets.

Her recent projects include BBC's The Responder starring Martin Freeman, The A List on Netflix and Boxing Day. 

Before that she was a book cover photographer, with more than 1,000 published. 

Rekha Garton with Tom Hiddleston on set of The Essex Serpent.

Rekha Garton with Tom Hiddleston on set of The Essex Serpent. - Credit: Rekha Garton

She is currently crowdfunding for The Herring Girls with many perks available at indiegogo.com/projects/the-herring-girls-film

Film
Norfolk

