Norfolk hotel named best in UK where adults can spend Christmas

Sam Cutmore-Scott, owner and director of boutique hotel The Harper. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

If you want to escape the stress of the festive season and instead enjoy a luxury break, then the perfect place is not far away.

The Harper in Langham, near Blakeney on the north Norfolk coast, features in a new list by The Times of the 20 best places where you can spend Christmas.

From a country house to a castle, each is highlighted for being the best for a certain category, ranging from food to nearby festive markets.

The Harper, which has 32 bedrooms, is suggested as the place to go for a "grown-up Yule".

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

At the hotel, guests can enjoy mulled Negronis, sweet and savoury sharing boards and a table d’hôte dinner is served on Christmas Eve.

Then on Christmas Day a Norfolk turkey takes pride of place.

Journalist Oliver Berry said: "It is a sleek, modern space to spend the holidays, cleverly converted from a former glass factory [Langham Glass]."

The Harper was also named the top coastal hotel in The Sunday Times 2021 Best Places to Stay Awards.

Earlier this month, owner and director Sam Cutmore-Scott revealed plans to expand the boutique hotel after purchasing the neighbouring Langham Hall.