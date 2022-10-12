Netflix slammed for 'tasteless' new scene in The Crown after Queen's death

Netflix has come under fire over a scene in the new series of The Crown, just weeks after Queen Elizbeth II's funeral.

Royal pundits are furious about The Crown's upcoming storyline so soon after the late monarch's death with the scene being described as being in "exceedingly bad taste".

The scenes will see Prince Philip, played by Jonathan Pryce, open up to Penny Knatchbull about ‘marital problems’ saying he and the Queen have “grown in separate directions”, according to The Sun.

Penny or Countess Mountbatten of Burma, at the centre of cheating rumours, was a close friend of Prince Philip and the Queen.

Dickie Arbiter, Her Majesty’s former press secretary, slammed the “cruel rubbish”, saying: “The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family.

"Netflix is not interested in people’s feelings.”

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: “It’s in exceedingly bad taste.

“This is fiction. There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity.”

The fifth series of Netflix’s royal drama will launch on November 9.

The Crown was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Coleman for season five.

She will be the third actress to portray the Her late Majesty in the series after Claire Foy played the young Queen in seasons one and two.

