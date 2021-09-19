Why I love Norfolk: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 5:30 PM September 19, 2021

Memory

As a family we still talk about the Easter break we had about three years ago on the Broads. There’s something about being on those stretches of water that induces a real sense of calm. Of course, there are some hairy moments too. Like when my husband lets me take control of the wheel (big mistake). I’ll never forget trying to navigate the narrow, almost Never Land-like waterways to get to Neatishead Staithe (for lunch at The White Horse). We had to do a million-point turn, and try to reverse (past some very fancy boats) to moor up. I’ve never seen Mr J sweat so much. He did get a cheer though.

Landmark

I have a lot of affection for Cromer Pier. There are so few piers in such good condition in the UK, and there’s nothing better (whatever the weather) than standing atop it with a bag of chips (from No1).

Holkham beach - Credit: Â© ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Beach

I never fail to be swept away by the utter gorgeousness of Holkham beach. My kids might complain it “takes ages” to get to the shoreline from the car park...but, my God, what a view. Walking through the pine forest along the boardwalk is like travelling to another world.

Japanese street food at the Bun Box stall at Norwich Market - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Place to eat

My friends laugh at me as I bang on about it so much, but I flipping love Norwich Market. Leave me there for the day – I'll be more than happy! You cannot beat a katsu curry from Bun Box. And I cannot leave without a slice of Nutella rocky road from And Eat it.

Pub

It’s been showered with so many awards, and there’s a reason for that – The Rose and Crown at Snettisham is brilliant. Great staff. Really good food. And perfect beer.

Attraction

They may be a little too old for it now, but when they were younger my children were mad for Bewilderwood. Their faces when we took that first boat ride up to the park were priceless. What I think is fantastic is the sense of play here. There’s no commercialism. It’s all about letting kids be kids. Who can resist a zip wire? Not me.

Export

We’ve always got a pot of Candi’s Chutney on the go in our fridge. She really does know her flavours. A favourite is the collaboration she did with Norfolk gin, using it in a cucumber relish. But regulars in our house are the non-mango mango chutney and carrot chutney – that's awesome in a cheese toastie.

In the Food Hall at Bakers and Larners of Holt - Credit: Bakers and Larners of Holt

Shop

like to go on holiday to Sheringham every year. It’s probably not the most salubrious part of Norfolk, but there are some nice little shops, some good places to eat, and the beach is great. It’s a proper friendly part of the county.