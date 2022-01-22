The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents

From the bustle of the city to the tranquillity of the rolling countryside and coast, Norfolk is much loved by stars, royals and all who live in, let’s be honest, our gem of a county.

For those looking to lay their roots here, and to generally show our appreciation, we take a look at some of the most beautiful places to settle down.

With the help of local estate agents, we've compiled a list of the top 10 most beautiful places to live under Norfolk's broad, blue skies, including a few locations you may not have considered...

"We've had an incredibly busy start to the new year," says Jamie Minors, from Minors and Brady Estate Agents.

"A lot of people from out of area are flooding the market from areas like London, Cambridge and Essex. They're attracted by the scenery, the low crime rates and the value for money."

"It's special," says Mark Little of Savills Estate Agents. "Whether you like living in village, away from it all, or in a town which has a thriving and local community, or in the city, which is vibrant in cultural and historic terms, you have a wide spectrum of choice.

"It's the depth of these places, it's important to have a vibrant neighbourhood culture and local distinctiveness," he explains. "Norfolk's far enough away from London and the influence of heavily populated areas to maintain a great sense of community and depth, too."

Walk along the river Wensum in Norwich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich

Average house price: £274,581

With its two beautiful cathedrals, ancient streets, period housing and wide range of bars, cafes and restaurants, Norwich is a beautiful place to live and is still incredibly popular to home buyers.

You can lose yourself in amongst the medieval streets of Elm Hill and Tombland, enjoy a taste of cosmopolitan London life in its Golden Triangle and enjoy browsing through the independent shops in The Lanes or the many stalls in its famous, award-winning daily market.

If you like a slower pace, you can always have a coffee by the River Wensum and watch the world go by.

The city has a rich history and culture, and properties here are still in big demand.

"If we look back, living in the city centre used to be almost impossible because it was mostly shoe factories and the like," says Mark. "Flats and houses in the middle of the city are booming, helped by its culture and communication links."

According to Jamie Minors the most sought-after properties in Norwich are period terraced houses, with the demand for Victorian homes the highest he’s ever seen. “There are lots of first time buyers at the moment, and lots of people are downsizing to live in the capital. Popular areas include north city, NR3, Thorpe Hamlet, and roads of Unthank Road. Walking distance to pubs and the city centre is important.”

Firefighters rescued a person from the River Bure at Wroxham. Pic: Lesley Buckley. - Credit: Lesley Buckley

Wroxham

Average house price: £388,784

The heart of the Norfolk Broads, it offers the beauty of the Broads National Park along with opportunities for sailing, boat hire, kayaking, paddle boarding and good old-fashioned feeding the ducks along 125 miles of waterways.

A popular tourist destination, Wroxham's beauty, tranquillity and tasty fish and chips and ice-creams aren't just reserved just for holidaymakers. It's a wonderful place to settle down and raise a family and has good local schools.

"Where else can you be in one of the most beautiful places in the country and then in the city within 20 minutes?" says Jamie.

Beach huts at Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wells-next-the-Sea

Average house price: £467,219

A harbour town famous for its beach huts, along with its award-winning fish and chips, Wells is great for a lovely walk along the flat, unspoiled and expansive beaches. It's been a sea port since before the 14th century, and as well as its famous coastline, a little exploration takes you into its thriving town.

You can explore further by taking a boat tour of the harbour, beach and salt marshes, which lie to the north of Wroxham. Depending on the tide, you'll see the Lifeboat Horse which stands on the harbour and is fully visible at low tide and partly submerged during high tide to give the impression it's swimming through the waves.

Burnham Market is one of the most expensive towns to live in near the North Norfolk coast - Credit: Barry Pullen/newzulu.com

Burnham Market

Average house price: £771,253

You'll need deep pockets to settle down here, but there's no denying it's the 90210 of north Norfolk, attracting the rich and famous as residents.

Recently named as being one of the poshest villages in the UK, this 'Chelsea-on-Sea' has been voted one of the most desirable places to live.

Surrounded by stunning countryside, the pull to this beautiful location is also its antique shops and fashionable hotels and restaurants. Anyone looking to buy here is looking at a price tag of over £800,000 for the average property.

"It's very expensive, but still very popular," says Mark. "It has a range of many purchases. It's North Norfolk at its best."

Cley windmill - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cley

Average house price: £491,852

"Cley is wonderful. As a village itself it is so linked into the natural environment with the nature reserves and the coast and linkage along the rest of North Norfolk." says Mark.

Set against the river Glaven, Cley lies within the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the North Norfolk Heritage Coast, although it hasn't been "next-the-sea" since the 17th century.

Cley was once one of the busiest ports in England, where grain, malt, fish, spices, coal, cloth, barley and oats were exported or imported.

The marshes around Cley are internationally important for their populations of rare breeding and visiting birds, and there are breath-taking views of the wildlife, marsh and sea from the visitor centre.

But is it pronounced "Clay" or "Cligh"? A debate for another day, perhaps!

The North Norfolk Railway line which runs from Sheringham to Holt - Credit: IAN BURT

Holt

Average house price: £416,757

One of the most attractive in North Norfolk because of its distinctive historic character. Boasting Georgian buildings and the 13th century Church of St Andrew, this market town is home to delightful Victorian courtyards and alleyways, and swathes of independent businesses including art galleries and antique and book shops. It's a magnet for tourists visiting the north of the county.

Other must-dos in Holt are seeing the stunning Christmas lights, which illuminate this affluent town in the most beautiful way, and a visit to the Holt Festival. Held in the summer, a number of its venues play host to actors, poets, musicians and performers.

It offers fantastic woodland walks of varying lengths around the 100-acre Holt Park, which is perfect for taking the kids and dogs for a run-around. And if that builds up your appetite, you have the option of popping into the renowned Byford's for a spot of afternoon tea. A huge draw is the North Norfolk Railway - you can pop to the nearby seaside town of Sheringham by steam train from just outside of Holt. It's pure magic.

Families enjoying paddling in Shotesham Ford - Credit: Archant

Shotesham

Average house price: £579,611

Five miles south of Norwich set within a valley landscape, this small but perfectly formed village lies within a conservation area.

Loved for its rural character, Shotesham is home to several listed buildings and four churches, two of which are intact and two ruins.

It has an abundance of trees and hedges which separate many of the buildings, and the main built-up area together with part of Shotesham Common and land associated with Shotesham Hall is a conservation area. In fact, Shotesham common is a Site of Specific Scientific Interest.

You'll find excellent country walks, local shopping and schools. And the A140, A47 and A11 are easy to access.

"It still has its identity. It's unusual to find villages with a centre and personality," says Mark.

The striped cliffs of Hunstanton - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hunstanton

Average house price: £318,051

Due to its location in the west of the county, this Victorian resort offers you a beautiful seaside location and magical sunsets.

The cliffs at Hunstanton are vivid stripes of chalk and orange-brown sandstone and they overlook the Wash, an estuary where four rivers enter into the North Sea. Whereas the main beach is comprised of pebbles and shingle, the beach at Old Hunstanton is beautiful golden sand.

The glorious coastline offers a home to thousands of common seals and hundreds of species of birds. If you'd like something even more colourful, England’s top lavender farm is situated in nearby Heacham, growing almost 100 acres of the vibrant aromatic flower.

Aylsham

Average house price: £289,710

Aylsham is a traditional unspoilt market town beside the River Bure and in an area filled with history. The market place is surrounded by 18th century houses, and in the 14th century was famous for its linen and textiles.

There's a pull to this pretty town, which offers plenty of shops, pubs and tearooms.

Felbrigg, Mannington, Wolterton and Blickling halls, which are important tourist attractions, are close by. The latter was home to the Boleyn family at the turn of the 16th Century, and the ghost of Anne is said to haunt the grounds.

The surrounding countryside are perfect for walking, as is the Weavers Way trail, which winds from Aylsham to North Walsham, and also appeals to cyclists and horse riders.

If you'd rather just relax and take in the countryside, you can hop on the Bure Valley Railway which will take you to Wroxham.

And don't forget to put the event of the year in your diary; the Aylsham Country Show is an annual highlight.

Wymondham

Average house price: £290,753

The centre of Wymondham looks much like it would have in the 17th century.

"It has the same characteristics as Lynn and Holt, and a little better communications with the rest of the county with the A11." says Mark.

The town contains many well-preserved buildings that are centuries old, like the abbey, arts centre, the market cross and the Heritage Museum. You'll also see some beautiful examples of its oldest housing along Damgate Street.

In the past, it has been named as one of the best places to live in Britain by the Sunday Times, earning the accolade from its offering of local shops, schools, culture and community spirit. The town still has a core community with active local groups.

Average house prices are based on Rightmove's sales data from the last quarter of 2021.