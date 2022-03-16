5 benefits of joining an arts and crafts workshop  

Promotion

“Taking part in an arts and crafts workshop is much more than a creative hobby – it can have numerous benefits, from improving mental health to developing social skills,” says Emma Langdale, manager of Waveney Enterprises in Beccles.

Housed inside a Grade II listed building in the town centre, Waveney Enterprises is a not-for-profit day centre charity offering craft workshops for adults with mild to moderate learning difficulties and mental health needs.

Here, Emma shares some of benefits of joining their craft groups, including the positive effect it can have on social and mental wellbeing.

1. Learn new creative skills

Waveney Enterprises has a charity shop at the front of the property where they sell handcrafted items made by service users - Credit: Waveney Enterprises

Using a person-centred approach, the team at Waveney Enterprises are dedicated to helping adults develop new skills and take pride in the crafts they make through independent learning and supportive mentoring.

“Activities include painting, printing, clay work, card making, knitting, sewing and woodwork, using mostly donated materials from the local community” explains Emma. “We welcome everyone of all crafting abilities to take part in our activities and always encourage independent learning to improve self-efficacy.”

The team leading the workshop have arts and crafts experience as well as Special Educational Needs (SEN) teaching backgrounds and are there to help service users develop skills while ensuring the work is of a high standard. Many of the handcrafted items are sold in the shop at the front of the property, with proceeds going back into the charity to support the activities.

2. It builds social skills

Creating companionship is particularly important for people who might otherwise be isolated at home, or have fewer chances to take part in leisure activities with their peers. “Our unique service provides a friendly, safe and fun environment for like-minded people to come and enjoy the social aspect of the workshop whilst crafting,” says Emma.

Emma tells us how many of the service users are encouraged to develop their interpersonal skills while working in the charity shop. “As well as helping to boost confidence and independence, the customer service skills they learn can sometimes lead to further work or volunteer placements in other retail environments,” she says.

3. It improves health and wellbeing

Mental health problems affect many people in society, including those with learning or developmental disabilities who may also struggle to get the support they need. By providing a supportive, caring and person-centred environment, the craft workshop aims to improve self-esteem and overall wellbeing.

“Spending a day or even just a few hours at our workshop can work wonders for mental health,” says Emma. “The workshops are in a beautiful Grade II listed building, with a secret garden and outbuildings, offering a calm and relaxing environment that is tailored to each person’s individual needs.”

4. It creates a sense of community

Waveney Enterprises craft workshop provides a friendly, safe and fun environment for adults with mild to moderate learning difficulties and mental health needs - Credit: Waveney Enterprises

Much of the work Emma and the team at Waveney Enterprises do is centred around helping people to lead independent lives as far as possible and to ensure they remain at the heart of the community.

“The craft workshop is like a second home for many of our service users and we’re like a close-knit family,” Emma says. “Our staff members are aware of everybody’s personal circumstances and throughout the pandemic we carried out regular welfare checks and provided at-home craft packs to maintain that sense of community.

"We also have links with local charities and agencies and are happy to reach out and help arrange other placements and work,” she adds.

5. It provides support for relatives and carers

As well as benefiting the people who attend the workshop, the day centre provides much-needed respite for parents and carers. “Many of the people who use our service are cared for by elderly parents, so a big part of what we do is offering respite during the day while helping with their progression,” says Emma.

“We can also liaise with other social workers if parents or carers have concerns about additional health needs, and point them in the right direction where they can get the support they need.”

Waveney Enterprises have placements available at their craft workshop for one to five days from 9-3pm. They are also on the lookout for two new trustee members to join the board. To enquire about free taster days or becoming a trustee, call 01502 716065 or email wavent4@btinternet.com to find out more.