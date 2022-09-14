The must-have new sustainable fashion brand from Norfolk

“My route into fashion has really stemmed from my love of colour and floral prints,” says Andrea Maufe, founder of the north Norfolk-based fashion label Hollyblocks.

Andrea Maufe wearing the new Hollyblocks Plum Poppy dress - Credit: Hollyblocks

Launched this summer, her capsule collection of gorgeous dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and tops features organic cotton fabrics, hand-printed in India with designs inspired by the rural landscape where she lives.

“The starting point is always what surrounds us in Norfolk – the flowers we get here are stunning and I have designed all of my prints based on these,” says Andrea.

Before setting up Hollyblocks – the name came about from admiring the hollyhocks around their home - Andrea, who is married to Max and has two daughters, had been running a plum orchard, glamping site and a brewery with her family at Branthill Farm.

“But I have always wanted to design and I worked in fashion PR for a while,” she says.

The Hollyblocks Delphinium dress in Leith - Credit: Hollyblocks

And right from the beginning she knew she wanted to create pieces that would be cherished and worn over and over again.

“I have come to realise that sustainability and traceability is so important in the fashion industry, so whatever I created I really wanted to be the opposite of fast fashion,” she says.

Andrea draws the prints to be traced onto a wooden block in Jaipur and carved by hand and then dipped into paint to be stamped onto the fabric.

“I have always loved India for its vibrancy and colour and I have always been a fan of block prints because I think they really stand out.

“The block printing method is a labour-intensive process done by skilled artisans in India – it's a rare and ancient craft passed down through generations,” Andrea explains.

"The process is sustainable because it is an ancient craft all done by hand. The dyes used are gentle and without chemicals and the fabric is made from organic cotton.”

The designs of the garments, which feature romantic details like ruffles, tiers and bows, have come from Andrea’s own ideas.

“All the technical bits are done by the wonderful wedding dress designer Charlotte Wilden and, of course, my wonderful team in Jaipur,” she says.

The Hollyblocks Blossom Gemini jacket - Credit: Hollyblocks

Each collection is produced in small, limited-edition quantities.

“We won't be following fashion fads. We want to produce clothes that will stay in your wardrobe for years to come,” says Andrea.

“During these hot summer months, wearing breathable and organic cotton is so much more comfortable than wearing something produced synthetically in a factory. And each garment is unique because of the small variations that occur during the printing process.”

Looking forward to the cooler months, the Hollyblocks autumn collection is all set to drop – and look out for a hollyhock print coming soon too.

“For autumn I have gone all out on the quilting. We have two dresses with a quilted chest and two jackets that are quilted and reversible. I'm excited about that and I'm now thinking about trying reversible dresses next year,” says Andrea.

The Hollyblocks Gemini jacket, teamed with the Sakura skirt - Credit: Hollyblocks

Until Saturday, September 10, a selection of pieces by Hollyblocks will be at the Ninety III Store pop-up at Anteros, Fye Bridge Street, Norwich. To see more, visit hollyblocks.co.uk or follow on Instagram @hollyblocks