Norfolk style expert's tips for the perfect holiday wardrobe

For many of us, this summer will be the first time we’ve been away on holiday since 2019.

Certainly, Laura Robinson, stylist at John Lewis has had an increase in clients booking in for help with finding pieces to take away with them on their eagerly anticipated breaks.

Her number one tip when it comes to packing for your holidays, whether you’re jetting away or planning a staycation, is to audit your wardrobe before you go shopping – you never know, you might already have the perfect pieces that you need.

“It can alleviate stress and save you money in long run to leave adequate time to pack and lay everything out in front of you. And it can save you money in the long run, because there will be no impulse dashes to the shops,” says Laura.

“It can highlight what you may have forgotten you already own or identify the pieces you are missing.”

Laura is an expert at packing for holidays and her starting point is to count how many days she’s going away for – including travelling there and back.

“Say I’m going away for seven days, I would pack seven outfits,” she says.

She sticks to a colour palette of hues which will all work with each other to create multiple outfits. And then she rolls up each outfit to put in her case.

“By rolling your clothes in outfits it will maximise space, minimise creasing and it will also help keep your outfits ordered,” says Laura.

“Carefully consider your destination, length of stay and method of travel, and transfer, when piecing outfits,” she continues.

Another thing to bear in mind is the fabrics which you are packing.

“Wherever you’re travelling to, try not to go down the synthetic route too much because you will sweat and it’ll cling,” says Laura. “So I would recommend quite a natural blend of linen or cotton or a modal or a tencel.”

Also, don’t forget to consider your ‘journey outfit’ there and back, says Laura.

“I would always opt for something loose fitting and soft fabrics,” she says, adding that a cap is a handy addition if you don’t want to do your hair and make-up.

And her last top tip?

“Jumpsuits are definitely not suited to aeroplane toilets!”

To find out more about the styling services on offer at John Lewis Norwich, pop in to the Style Studio on the first floor of the store in All Saints Green, or visit johnlewis.com

Laura’s holiday must-haves

Short sleeved shirt

“Wear it with a vest and jeans or over a bikini,” says Laura.

Laura loves: Woodland animal print shirt, £55 (in sale), Whistles

The co-ord

A two-piece makes a hard-working addition to your holiday wardrobe.

“The matching top and bottom can be worn together and worn separately to create multiple outfits,” says Laura.

Laura loves: Olive green trousers, £69.95 and top, £59.95, Thought

Broderie anglaise

Nothing says summer like pretty and cool broderie anglaise – there are lots of dresses and tops to choose from in this season’s collections.

Laura loves: White broderie dress, £130, Thought

Smocking/shirring

For an instant holiday wardrobe update choose smocking or shirring, the on-trend design detail that will take you stylishly from day to night.

Laura loves: Daisy check print jumpsuit, £149, Whistles

Denim or linen shorts

A summer staple that needs no introduction. “Don’t shy from elasticated waists or paper bag styles,” says Laura.

Laura loves: Paperbag denim short, £75, Ted Baker

Swimsuits

The one-piece is back – and it’s not just for the pool. “Most women are far more comfortable and confident in a one-piece. They double up as bodysuits for day or night – you can pair them with maxi skirts or shorts,” says Laura.

Laura loves: Tala twist front swimsuit, £39, John Lewis

Sandals

“The ‘dad’-style slightly foam-y footbed styles are still going strong,” says Laura.

Laura loves: London Legendary ecru cushioned sandal, £47 (in sale), Dune

Sunglasses

This summer anything goes when it comes to keeping in the shade, says Laura. “Statement, frameless, chunky frames, cat-eye, rectangular – play with a size and style that suits you.

Hats

“Go big,” says Laura. “Whatever you do, pick one that packs into your case easily.”

Laura loves: Mono strip floppy hat, £25, John Lewis

Tote bag

“Again, go big,” says Laura. “Go with a slogan emblazoned across it or go raffia woven chic. If it doesn’t fit a bath towel in easily, then it’s not big enough!”

And for the guys...

Laura loves: Ligularia shirt, £76 (in sale), All Saints; Easy shorts, £35, Kin; Leather two strap footbed sandals, £35, John Lewis











