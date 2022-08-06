Norfolk beauty writer shares her summer must-haves

Sunscreen is your number one beauty must-have this summer - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From top to toe, inside and out: we all want to feel and look our best during the summer. Whether you’re staycationing in beautiful Norfolk or vacationing in the Med, investing in yourself and your wellbeing has never been more important.

We asked our beauty writer, Pippa Lain-Smith, to share some of her summer 2022 feelgood beauty favourites.

This week she looks at products to keep your body and hair looking fresh.

When the sun is out, most of us will be showing a little more skin.

Whatever the weather or time of year, SPF is my absolute essential beauty product to prevent sun damage and premature aging.

For the face, my go-to SPF this summer is Tropic Sun Day.

Water resistant, certified reef-safe and with SPF 50, this broad-spectrum product is lightweight and easily absorbed, it's perfect for every day.

Containing banana flower, hibiscus extracts and hyaluronic acid, it hydrates and protect and smells lovely.

tropicskincare.com, £24

SOS SPF 50 is a great product for sensitive skin.

A 5* broad spectrum SPF, it provides superb protection without leaving a white cast. It’s suitable for face and body, is vegan friendly and doesn’t contain any nasties such as parabens. I love this because, unlike some SPFs, it doesn’t leave your skin feeling clogged up.

sosserum.co.uk, from £5

Aloe Soothing Sun Cream from Korean brand COSRX is another favourite of mine.

Formulated with Aloe Arborescens Leaf Extract with SPF 50, it protects the skin from UV and environmental aggressors whilst deeply hydrating. Again, it’s great for sensitive skin and suitable for body and face.

lookfantastic.com, £18

Avoiding a suntan but still want a summer-time glow? Thankfully the days of streaky, smelly, fake bake are long gone.

As well as delivering a buildable, natural looking tan, Skinny Tan products are designed to be good for your skin; featuring anti-aging and hydrating ingredients to promote skin elasticity. They’re also super-easy to apply, free of nasties and perfect for every body.

The Wonder Serum Gradual Tanner is lightweight and easy to apply (I prefer to use a tanning mitt with any self tan) and it gives a lovely, everyday glow. It develops slowly so don’t have a shower for at least six hours after application.

Skinny Tan Express Mousse does exactly what it says on the bottle. It works fast! You can achieve a lovely golden glow in just 60 minutes but the longer you leave it the darker your tan.

skinnytan.co.uk

Another gradual tan, perfect for self-tan novices or those, like me, with fairer skin, is Summer Skin from Tropic. It applies smoothly and your skin smells like you’re on holiday.

Make sure your skin is clean and without any rough patches before you start and reapply every day until you’ve achieved your ideal colour. Like all Tropic products, Summer Skin is packed full of goodies, including organic coconut oil and mango butter.

tropicskincare.com, £20

However good your SPF, after a few hours of sun, sea or pool, your skin will need a hydration hit.

Dr Hauschka After Sun is intensively nourishing and cooling to help skin recover from the stress of sun exposure.

The light, clear lotion, with its formulation of anthyllis, ice plant, almond oil and rose wax, absorbs quickly and smells lovely. With regular use, it also claims to extend the life of your tan.

drhauschka.co.uk, £25

If your skin is prone to heat rash or irritation in the summer, Hydrosil Turmeric Butter and Hypoallergenic Milk Salve could help.





As well as donkey milk (yes really!) it contains cardiospermum vine extract, which has been shown in a UK trial to be as effective as steroids for calming down eczema and soothing dry itchy skin. This is definitely one to have in your travel bag this summer.

skinshop.co.uk, £10.95

Even if you’re staying out of the sun, keeping your skin moisturised should be an essential part of your self-care routine. Future Proof Body Butter from mio contains omega-rich actives and powerful antioxidants to help protect from dryness.

lookfantastic.com, £24

It’s not only our skin that suffers in the sun. Chlorine, seawater, sweat and sun can all damage your hair and scalp.

Sisley’s Regenerating Hair Care Mask utilises plant-based active extracts, proteins, vitamins and minerals to energize the scalp and strengthen damaged hair from the root, then natural oils rebuild and nourish the hair fibre.

Leave it on for 10 minutes after washing your hair and you WILL see a difference.

sisley-paris.com, £76

Another deep conditioning treatment, Christophe Robin’s Regenerating Mask contains prickly pear oil to improve the appearance of split ends.

Not only does the mask make your hair look glossy, it also feels stronger and silky to the touch.

lookfantastic.com, £50

