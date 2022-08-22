Norfolk beauty writer shares more of her favourite summer beauty products

Make-up can lift your mood and boost your self-esteem - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s no doubt that make-up and beauty products and techniques have the power to transform.

And that transformation is not just physical: cosmetics can change our mood, increase our confidence and have a positive impact on our self-esteem.

So, for the second of her feelgood features, Pippa Lain-Smith picks out some of her favourite beauty products to give you an instant mood boost this summer.

Our beauty writer, Pippa Lain-Smith - Credit: Contributed

From bright colours for eyes and nails, to understated neutrals for a natural glow.

OPV London was founded by two sisters determined to create a brand that would be inclusive of all skin tones.

OPV Spotlight Palette - Credit: Supplied

The Spotlight Eyeshadow Palette features 18 colours in a mix of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.

The colour selection in this palette is unusual and beautiful, allowing you to create unique looks. I love it!

Spotlight Palette, OPV Beauty (opvbeauty.com), £29.

Make-up can give you an instant mood boost - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you love pinky hues, the Chocolate Box Palette from Laroc Pro could be right up your street.

This is a hybrid palette with two huge highlighters and 24 eyeshadows in a mix of matte and metallic textures. It’s a delicious looking palette and the colours apply nicely.

The Chocolate Box Eyeshadow Collection, Laroc Pro (laroccosmetics.co.uk), £14.95.

CODE BEAUTIFUL has to be one of my favourite beauty brands. CODE has created a capsule collection of make-up products that absolutely deliver what they promise.

Forget Fake Lashes is a pre-mascara lash plumper which amps up the volume of your lashes.

CODE FFL Pre Mascara for Short Lashes - Credit: Contributed

It also contains hydrating and conditioning ingredients to encourage lash growth and prevent your mascara from flaking and smudging.

CODE FFL Pre Mascara for Short Lashes, CODE Beautiful (code-beautiful.com), £20.

And the perfect companion to FFL is CODE’s Volumising and Lengthening Mascara.

It lives up to its name by giving your lashes added length and thickness without clumping.

CODE VLM mascara - Credit: Contributed

Unlike many mascaras, I don’t find that it smudges and the spoolie shape is designed to help you achieve a curled effect.

CODE VLM, The Best Volumising and Lengthening Mascara, CODE Beautiful (code-beautiful.com), £22.

Ombre Éclat Liquide is a long-lasting liquid eyeshadow from Sisley Paris. It provides a luminous wash of colour whilst smoothing the eyelids.

Unlike many liquid eyeshadows, it doesn’t settle in eyelid creases.

Ombre Eclat Liquide by Sisley Paris - Credit: Contributed

You can build the coverage to get the intensity you want. Also try using a eyeliner brush for a different look.

Ombre Éclat Liquide 1 Champagne, Sisley Paris (sisley-paris.com), £38.

Ecooking has long been one of my favourite skincare brands. They’ve now launched a make-up range containing lots of lovely natural and organic ingredients including Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Ecooking Eyeshadow - Credit: Contributed

Their individual eyeshadows are available in a range of colours and finishes. They are intensely pigmented and blend easily and this dark brown is fast becoming my go-to product for creating a crease and adding definition. Ecooking Eyeshadow 1.8g (various shades), lookfantastic.com, £11.

The Ecooking Lipstick is infused with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid and you can feel the benefits as soon as you apply it. Not only does it look good, it nourishes and moisturises.

Ecooking Lipstick - Credit: Contributed

It’s available in six shades including 01, the perfect summer neutral.

Ecooking Lipstick 3.5ml (various shades), lookfantastic.com, £18.

Tropic Kiss Me Quick lipstick is another super-moisturising product. Available in 12 colours, from vibrant brights to subtle nudes, all shades are available in a satin, matte or sheer finish.

Tropic Kiss Me Quick Lipstick in Guavaberry - Credit: Contributed

Guavaberry is a fabulous summer shade; a glorious red with coral undertones.

Kiss Me Quick Lipstick, Tropic Skincare (tropicskincare.com), £20.

I love a multi-functional product and Hydrate Tint Glow from CODE is one of the best. It can be used on lips and cheeks to add a gentle flush of colour or you can build it for a more dramatic look.

CODE Hydrate Tint Go - Credit: Contributed

It contains vegan and natural ingredients which hydrate the skin and, with a soft silky satin texture, it is easy to apply.

CODE HTG Hydrate Tint Glow, CODE Beautiful (code-beautiful.com), £24.

However thorough your morning skin care routine, your face can easily dry out during the day. A face mist can give your skin a quick moisture boost.

Weleda’s Hydrating Facial Mist contains Prickly Pear Cactus extract, described as nature's answer to hyaluronic acid. You can use it under or over make-up, so it’s a great product to have in your handbag during the summer.

Prickly Pear Cactus Hydrating Facial Mist, Weleda (weleda.co.uk), £16.95.

And finally, two fab products for summer nails.

The Neon set from OPI encapsulates a summer vibe in two fabulous nail colours: VI Pink Passes and Dance Party Teal Dawn. The duo comes with some cute little pink nail art decals.

OPI PUMP Neon Collection Nail Art Duo Pack #1, beautybase.com, £27.80.

Once you’ve perfected your nail varnish, or even if you prefer natural nails, keep your cuticles moisturised to avoid rough edges which can catch and get sore.

Tropic Organic Nail Nectar - Credit: Contributed

Tropic’s Organic Nail Nectar is a lovely nail and cuticle oil infused with starflower and almond oil to soften and strengthen the nail beds.

Organic Nail Nectar 10ml Nail and Cuticle Oil, Tropic Skincare (tropicskincare.com), £8.

And that’s it for my summer round-up.

If you’ve got ideas for great beauty treatments, products or techniques that you think I should try, please get in touch.

Follow Pippa on Instagram @longlashesandlaughterlines