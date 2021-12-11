Stephen Crocker: The show must go on

Sitting in his office at Norwich’s Theatre Royal, with large windows offering broad views over The Forum and City Hall, Stephen Crocker is in relaxed mood. Having set Norwich Theatre on a new and innovative course, and charted the stormy waters of a pandemic, he appears optimistic about the future.

As chief executive and creative director, he has overall responsibility for virtually every aspect of the organisation - whether commercial or artistic - and oversees venues as diverse as the Theatre Royal, Norwich Playhouse, Stage Two, Digital Stage and the Interlude Tent.

Combining roles

There are, he acknowledges, challenges of combining day-to-day admin with the creative and artistic side of theatre. That can mean switching, with moments, between discussing replacement ducting on the Theatre Royal roof to on-stage choreography

“I think it would be easier to compartmentalise the role, but that would not bring me so much challenge or enjoyment and I think we would lose the ability to be one whole team,” he said. “For me it is enormously important for an organisation like this because of the way we are structured; everybody plays a part in making the whole thing work – whether in finance or administration, someone creating a piece of work to go on stage, or someone working in our bars and cafes.

“The commercial element is vitally important. Our bars and restaurants are considerable commercial enterprises in their own right and without them the whole thing does not stack up.”

Yet it is the opportunity to continue to be creative that he cherishes.

A countertenor by training, he reflects, more than once during our interview, of the joy of working with Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta in the production On Before, which originated in Norwich before going on tour.

“Helping to direct a choir in one of his shows, which we then toured, saw me in and out of the rehearsal studio with him, so it is lovely for me to get that connection right back to the very core of what we do,” he said.

Stephen Crocker of Norwich Theatre - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Unpolished jewel

Stephen’s mindset of “working in a commercial way in a creative environment” comes from his time at The Lowry in Manchester, which he joined in 2007, and at a time that Media City was evolving with the arrival of the BBC and ITV in Salford and the emergence of Manchester as a cultural superpower.

“My job was focussed upon leveraging what was there to gain for The Lowry. It was quite an intense training on the ground in entrepreneurialism,” added Stephen, now 40, who is also grateful for the mentorship of The Lowry’s chairman, Sir Rod Aldridge.

Prior to that he worked for an orchestra in Manchester and before that was singing at St Martin in the Fields Church on Trafalgar Square, where he gained an early insight into the commercial/creative crossover. It was at a point where the church was an “unpolished jewel” and in a poor state of repair.

“I was offered the opportunity of a role in the campaign team to raise money to secure the church’s future. I found that I liked doing that,” he said. “I liked everything that sat around the creative process – that was the moment for me that I decided that I wasn’t just going to sing. For a few years after that I was able to carry on singing but also develop a career in arts administration and cultural leadership.”

Stephen at The Charity Awards, won by Lowry - Credit: Contributed

Creative vision

When he arrived in Norwich in 2016, the vision - agreed with the board of trustees - was for Norwich Theatre as an organisation to originate and create more work and “support creativity” in a “more impactful way” in Norwich and Norfolk.

“That natural evolution of my role, to give more time working directly with artists, came purely out of the vision for this organisation.”

But what was the attraction of the role in Norwich?

“I was not looking to leave The Lowry but when I was approached and learned more about the role, and more about Norwich and Norfolk, it was the place and the organisation that sold itself to me.

“It is very rare to find a place that has such an intrinsic value for culture and for its theatre as exists here. We see it day in, day out.”

Testing times

Having been “tested like never before over the past couple of years”, he is grateful that “the audiences have stayed true.”

“It is special to have that solid loyalty, and also from the stakeholders around this place. There is a love and respect for the importance of what these buildings do.

“When I started to meet the team and talk to the board of trustees, the ambition for how a new chapter might be opened was very evident to me. That combination of a strong bedrock of success and support, plus that ambition for development and moving forward, was gold dust.”

But, as with every theatre venue the world over, Covid had a massive impact, and resulted in painful decisions.

Norwich Theatre has always supported itself, rather than rely on regular public subsidy.

“That means we generate 96 per cent of the income by virtue of having the doors open. When the doors closed it was very clear to me that income simply stopped and that was going to be a problem very soon. My approach was to confront the challenge head on and not to shy away from it. But an opened ended period of closure was completely unsustainable for us.”

Stephen Crocker in marathon mode - Credit: Contributed

Public support

Stephen was vocal about the need for public support, which saw the theatre secure public investment.

“That essentially saved us, but I will never forget sitting in my office at seven minutes past six on March 16 when Boris said that people should not go to the theatre; we stopped Les Mis, we pulled the company, and we sent the audience away.

“By 9am on March 17, I had learned two things – one, the 96 per cent figure was stark and scary for us; the second was that come what may our purpose is about bringing people together to experience creativity and that is vital. If we have not got the buildings, we are going to have to find other ways to continue to do that – and as well as saving the organisation, we had got to save our purpose.”

That saw the launch of Creative Experiences, of still bringing people together even when the theatres were closed. This began digitally through engagement activities, and then pop-up venues with outdoor performances in tents in Chapelfield, UEA and Cathedral Close.

“It worked and people responded,” said Stephen. “We felt it was part of our repaying that loyalty; that we did not just shut up shop, we continued to provide them some respite in those bits between the lockdowns, the breathing moments where we could leave our houses.”

The digital work, the interlude performances, and the Right Royal Christmas festive shows were all creative and inventive responses to staying true to that core purpose.

Tough decisions

But there were redundancies, with more than 150 staff laid off at the height of the pandemic.

“It was one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make but I did not make it in isolation, it was a decision that the trustees unanimously supported because at the point in time we were still facing that open-ended period of closure.

“But the other factor becoming clear in my mind is that in order to come out of this, we were going to have to work differently and that would require different structures, different skill sets and potentially different people as well.

“I also felt to do it sooner and in one go was kinder and more responsible rather than picking away at an organisation over a longer period of time.”

As Covid restrictions have eased, Norwich Theatre has recruited, but with an eye on driving efficiencies to be financially stable. Some staff have returned, while others have found new opportunities.

Dynamic period

The period prior to Covid was a dynamic time at Norwich Theatre, over-achieving against a business plan that had ambition, engagement with communities, building organisational resilience and widening audience reach.

New work was created, notably in 2018 with the theatre a co-producer of Six the Musical, which opened at Norwich Playhouse and has since toured the world, including showing on Broadway and in the West End.

Stage Two became an entry point for new audiences with a series of issue-based seasons called Creative Matters united around themes of gender and sexual identify, caring for dementia, and black British identity.

“What was exciting to me,” continued Stephen, “is that we were starting to see a change in the demographic of our audiences and new engagement with hard-to-reach groups who had never engaged with Norwich theatre before. One example is the relationship with refugees and asylum seekers which has seen us become a theatre of sanctuary.”

Statement of intent

Then Covid struck. But now, in the latter stages of 2021 with the festive pantomime about to open to full houses, there is a determined, forward-looking, mentality.

“We had come so far, we had to do so much to get through Covid, so now we were determined we were not going to just survive, we were going to thrive and revisit all of that ambition we had before.

“The Carlos Acosta show was a bold statement of intent. And then to tour it to other UK venues...I feel really proud of that achievement, and there will be more of that type of work to come,” he said.

The highlight of his tenure so far?

“It was a special moment for me this summer when we produced the show with Carlos Acosta after so much time spent just being grateful for survival.”

Significantly, the first tour destination after Norwich was The Lowry, a “spine-tingling moment” for Stephen.

Panto time

A four-year strategy is being developed and from December 11 the panto - Dick Whittington and his Cat with a cast including Soap Star Siân Reeves, Dengineers presenter and YouTube star Joe Tracini, and CBeebies TV Presenter Gyasi Sheppy - will be a financial boon, as well as bringing in a festive feelgood factor. The New Year will see rescheduled shows including Book of Mormon, Dream Girls, Jamie, and Les Mis returning next Autumn, before new shows are unveiled.

But challenges remain in keeping the theatre on track.

“We do need to try and be everything to everyone,” said Stephen. “The beauty of this organisation is that fine balance between providing a programme that is the expected, and indeed, the unexpected.

“Sometimes we do that in a stark and bold way but sometimes it will be much more gently, and that is how you keep theatre fresh.”

That sees investment in shows, supporting outreach, education and community work, and the upkeep of the buildings.

Stephen and his partner Michael enjoying a trip on the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Michael Travers

Circus acrobatics

Born and brought up in Newport, South Wales, Stephen is now resident in Norwich’s Golden Triangle alongside partner Michael, with much of their outside interests centred around enjoying what Norfolk has to offer.

“I spend a lot of my time sitting in auditoria in the dark, staring at work on a stage, so the perfect antidote is the outdoors. We love exploring the coastline and The Broads.”

But there is always the quirky and unexpected; meeting famous faces, and often finding they are not as you’d expect, such as Lady Gaga who came along to a homelessness charity in London where he was a trustee.

“I had never met a more humble, down-to-earth, person,” he recalled.

For Stephen and Michael, the unexpected came in the form of a lockdown hobby learning the art of circus acrobatics, a new-found skill they brought to a wider audience by performing on the Theatre Royal stage as part of the Digital Lives stream.

