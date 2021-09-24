Is the staycation boom here to stay? Tell us what you think in our tourism survey

Published: 9:54 AM September 24, 2021

2021 was the year of the staycation for many holidaymakers following the second lockdown and ongoing travel restrictions.

People chose to avoid the uncertainty of travelling overseas and flocked to holiday hotspots across the UK instead.

And while this led to a huge surge of interest in the tourism industry - hugely welcome following a year of turmoil - the high demand meant most destinations were fully booked quickly and prices soared.

Yet with many places already booking up fast for 2022, is the staycation boom here to stay?

