Travel: Stapleford Park and Hotel - a surprise around every corner

In this jewel of a stately retreat, set in the greenery of deepest rural England, the surprises just kept on coming.

First there was the tiny tunnel of a miniature railway hidden in a cutting to shield it from the nearby mansion, our home for three nights.

Then, just along the 10 and a quarter inch track, was a small blue sign signifying the spot where John Steed (Patrick Macnee) of TV’s Avengers, in 1965, raced to save Emma Peel (Diana Rigg) from imminent demise.

Emma, darling of the cult series, had been tied to the line by a dastardly baddie … as a puffing loco thundered into view.

A little further on our ramble around the ancient woodland, paths and tracks of our short-break Leicestershire location, we reached a clearing where a delightful 18th century church was hidden away.

Here was the Church of St Mary Magdelene, currently under repair yet still so beautiful despite its coat of scaffolding poles.

A bedroom at Stapleford Park hotel - Credit: Stapleford Park Hotel

Admiral Lord Nelson’s Prayer, written by him before his victory and demise at the Battle of Trafalgar, hangs in the entrance vestibule.

Nearby, proverbial jaws dropped once again. This time, down what seemed to be a woodsman’s track, was the silent yet impressive Stapleford Station.

No tickets were to be clipped on our visit but it’s all smiles and choo-choo chatter two summer days a year when thousands arrive to support charity events.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came when we rounded the curve of another pathway to discover the thatched-roofed clubhouse of a formergolf club, complete with a charming countryman and his falcon installed inside!

Welcome to the astonishing, beguiling, world of Stapleford Park and its grounds, a truly fascinating hotel and spa location, which proved perfect for a much-needed short break for my wife and I.

After the dramas of recent years we decided to treat ourselves to a getaway when we both could be pampered by the hotel - with a spa treatment as an extra.

Stapleford, built on a site where there had been a home since the completion of the Domesday Book in 1086, has had a rich and colourful history.

A sweeping view of Stapleford Park's grounds - Credit: Paul Pellier

The Sherard family, through many generations, lived there almost 500 years and there have been significant restorations, extensions and a major fire.

Ownership of Stapleford, pronounced Stappleford, had until the late 20th century has been in private hands.

The Gretton family owned it for almost a century until the 1980s when visionary businessman Bob Payton bought it and opened it as a hotel. The family kept the surrounding farmland.

In 1996 serial entrepreneur Peter de Savary added Stapleford to his other hotel ventures and he was the driving forced behind construction of a swimming pool, the golf club and a major spa operation.

Now an international consortium owns this fascinating complex in the heart of rural England, just a couple of road hours from East Anglia.

During our visit we met attentive staff, many just returned after lockdown, together with newcomers who were learning the ropes. All were part of our enjoyment of mansion living.

We had booked and paid online - opting for a three night dinner, bed and breakfast package which we thought represented good value.

So what did we enjoy most about Stapleford, west of the A1, and four miles east of Melton Mowbray?

The spa at Stapleford Park - Credit: Paul Pellier

We enjoyed splendid meals, served in good time, and marvelled at the exquisite dining room with its vaulted ceilings, ornate plasterwork and artworks.

We loved the ‘crispness’ of decor and the various reception rooms where you could slip into leather armchairs to play cards or just chat.

We enjoyed at the sweeping staircases and the long, mysterious, passageways which led you to the swimming pool, its hot-tub, steam room and sauna.

We adored the Capability Brown-designed parkland, home to a detached spa building, accessed easily by an in-house passenger buggy.

We celebrated the hundreds of giant trees which have grown tall over centuries. What stories these mighty oaks and pines have to tell.

The golf club idea rose and fell over a couple of decades and now there are exciting plans for the clubhouse, home to a barn owl now the hunter which has replaced the golfers of the past.

Falconer Peter Sibson operates from Stapleford and you can get a close up experience of his well-kept birds. Clay pigeon shooting is another sport available on application.

Weddings and conferences complete the Stapleford mix.

We were thrilled with our stay in the colourful embrace of history and so enjoyed getting back on the ‘open road, the dusty highway’ again.

It was a real treat and a fabulous find.

What you need to know

An overnight break for two, inclusive of dinner and breakfast, costs from £290 (including all pool facilities) but it is worth checking out deals on two and three nights and child stays. Spa treatments are extra.

Stapleford Park and Hotel, Stapleford, Melton Mowbray LE14 2EF Tel: 01572 787000

staplefordpark.com