SATURDAY ESSAY: Fill your heart with joy as spring floods in on the coast

Spring comes to Thornham on the Norfolk coast - Credit: Chris Bishop

Reporter Chris Bishop enjoys the best of spring in West Norfolk.

Creeks glisten in the sun as the tide ebbs at Thornham, leaving the harbour to the waders.

Curlew and sandpipers probe the mud with their beaks and fill their air with their calls.

Spring comes in a barrage of bird song, the sound track of the salt marsh as the days lengthen and the sun rides higher over the big sky coast.

In trills and tweets, in screams and squeaks the new arrival is welcomed like an admiral being piped aboard by the bosun's whistle.

Spring has been steering us towards warmer times since the first people settled on the Norfolk coast, after hunter gatherers put down roots and became farmers.

Sun glistens on the mud as the tide ebbs at Thornham on a sunny spring day - Credit: Chris Bishop

When the icy gales that lash the shore die down and the great skeins of geese fly north for summer, the marsh is brim-full of anticipation.

You can almost smell it on the breeze that whispers through the reeds. Our ancestors must have sensed it thousands of years ago, a chord struck between sea, land and sky heard by those whose lives were lived in closer harmony with their surroundings than our centrally-heated, electrically-lit existence.

So much lies ahead for this corner of the north coast. A tide of change is about to come flooding in as nature changes up a gear and puts her foot down for the summer.

Winter is in the rear view mirror now. Life will have a new urgency after the birds begin nesting. The pace quickens further as chicks hatch and parents fly to and fro to feed them.

Amid the waders and some of our rarer inhabitants, majestic marsh harriers sometimes swoop and soar in search of prey.

Curlews fly in to feed as the tide ebbs at Thornham - Credit: Richard Lay

Spring is the pivot the whole year turns on up on the Norfolk coast, where the marshes give a grandstand view of the changing seasons.

The marsh is a mucky greeny-browny colour if you look out towards the harbour mouth and sea across the maze of tidal channels.

But new growth is waiting to burst forth as the sun kisses distant dunes.

First the samphire will start to grow out on the mud flats, north Norfolk's delicacy offering a free feast to those who don't mind getting muddy on the forage for its tangy taste.

Summer also brings a flush of colour as the sea lavender briefly blooms around the harbour. But it can't steal the limelight from the star of the show.

At any time of year, the sky sets the stage on the coast. And you see so much sky standing by the stumps, wooden tree trunks that jut from the mudbank like the gnarly fingers of an up-turned giant's hand.

Looking across the marshes from Thornham Harbour on a spring day - Credit: Chris Bishop

A clear day offers a panorama stretching from the Holme reserve in the west along the coast to Brancaster.

The sky is an ever-changing canvas which can be splashed with cotton wool clouds or crystal clear according to the whim of the weather. Light changes quickly on the coast.

On an April morning, it throws shadows from the stumps, which were once part of the harbour with its granary and coal barn which stood on the point where the creeks converge - probably a barrier to prevent ships being pushed too far by the tide and grounding.

Smugglers once plied its waters, sinking contraband like barrels of rum for accomplices to bring ashore when the coast was clear.

A sandpiper probes the mud in search of food - Credit: Lawrie Webb

Bootleggers brought bloodshed as they battled with customs men. Musket balls flew where waders now swoop down to land.

Today the coast is a more peaceful idyll. The harbour is silted up and home to a few small pleasure craft and fishing boats moored to wooden stages.

Despite the boom in tourism over the last two decades, Thornham has somehow kept its remote, unspoiled charm.

A drone buzzes briefly overhead as I crouch to get a picture of the stumps, bringing a brief interruption, before it buzzes off.

Thornham Harbour was once the haunt of smugglers - Credit: Chris Bishop

The waders bob and bustle on regardless - as if this battery-powered bird 100ft or so above their heads doesn't faze them.

A few years ago, probably nearer 15, an oystercatcher nested in the hollow top of one of the trunks, seemingly oblivious to the comings and goings of birders and people like me, who can't tell a Dunlin from a Doo-dah.

But you don't have to be an expert naturalist to enjoy the coast as spring washes in. Just be out on the marsh, fill your ears with birdsong and your heart full of joy.







