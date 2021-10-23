Choosing tech for Christmas
In these days of constant upgrades and re-releases, it’s easy to get it wrong when it comes to buying tech gifts. If the latest gadget, console or hi-tech treat is on their Christmas wish list, it might be a plan to check exactly which make and model they have in mind to ensure Christmas morning brings that magical joy of opening the gift they’ve longed for.
If in doubt, ask in store as very often the expert tech staff will know what's the top tech this Christmas!
Nintendo Switch OLED
Games Console
Nintendo’s handheld and tabletop games console has had an upgrade and now has a 7-inch OLED screen, delivering vivid colours and a higher contrast than an LED screen. Gamers will love the enhanced speakers and improved kickstand, which make for a sturdier console all around.
GAME, Norwich
RRP: £309.99
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Explore
Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy the outdoors with some of the most sophisticated sound quality around, all wrapped up in an anodised tough weatherproof aluminium case. Small enough to be held and controlled with one hand, it boasts a 27-hour battery life.
John Lewis in Norwich.
RRP: £169
No7 Look Your Best Illuminating Mirror
This cordless double-sided flexible illuminated make-up and shaving mirror offers all-the-way round lighting, making tweezing, shaving and blending easier, with one normal view mirror and a 5x magnification mirror on the flip side for a close-up look.
Boots, Chantry Place
RRP: £59.99
SENSSE Professional LED Light Therapy Face Mask
Sit back, close your eyes and let the 90 LED lights in this flexible silicon mask work at improving blood circulation, reducing wrinkles, stimulating collagen growth and improving age spots and skin imperfections.
Boots, Chantry Place, Norwich
RRP: £130.00
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini
Apple’s all new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature sleek flat edges and 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR displays. The advanced dual-camera system with wide camera aims for excellent quality low light photos and videos.
Apple, Chantry Place, Norwich
iPhone 13, from £32.45/month or £779.
iPhone 13 mini from £28.29/month or £679.
Samsung Galazy Z Flip
Revolutionary flexible glass means this full-screen phone will fold to fit in your pocket or stand on its own for easy photo taking. With minimised bezels and no notch, its Infinity Flex Display is an immersive Dynamic AMOLED screen for pristine colour quality and reduced blue light.
Samsung, Chantry Place
RRP £949
The Hair Lab by Mark Hill
Extra airflow for 20% faster drying and Powercare Ionic Technology for a professional finish with fewer flyaways means this two speed, three heat setting 2300W hairdryer brings high-performance salon professional results
Boots, Chantry Place
RRP:£59.99
Amazon Echo Show 8 (Second Gen)
Smart Display
The second generation of the Echo Show 8 features a 13-megapixel camera for crystal-clear video calls. The camera tracks you as you move, keeping you in the centre of the frame.
Argos stores across Norfolk or John Lewis in Norwich.
RRP: £119.99
Tile Mate, Slim and Sticker Bundle
A Bluetooth tracker may help keep tabs on those keys, phones, bags or wallets. Apple released AirTags and Tile has several tracking products to attach to keyrings, slipped in a wallet or stuck to items like remote controls. Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the range extends to 250ft, with the Tile Pro this stretches to 400ft.
Currys stores in Norwich, Thetford and King’s Lynn.
RRP: £56.49 (for bundle)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Built by Samsung, the watch runs on Google’s Wear OS software rather than Samsung’s Tizen system, technically making it the first “official” Android smartwatch. It provides health data including a breakdown of muscle, fat, bone and water ratios, plus the ability to respond to messages and notifications.
Samsung Experience Store in Chantry Place, Norwich.
RRP: From £249
House Of Marley Positive Vibration XL Signature Black Bluetooth Headphones
Super comfy memory phone ear cushions with USB-C quick charge technology, 40mm hi-definition drivers and 24-hour battery life with these Bluetooth wireless headphones.
HMV, Chantry Place Norwich
£79.99