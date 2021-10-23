Choosing tech for Christmas

Published: 9:30 AM October 23, 2021

There are top tech gifts for all the family this Christmas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In these days of constant upgrades and re-releases, it’s easy to get it wrong when it comes to buying tech gifts. If the latest gadget, console or hi-tech treat is on their Christmas wish list, it might be a plan to check exactly which make and model they have in mind to ensure Christmas morning brings that magical joy of opening the gift they’ve longed for.

If in doubt, ask in store as very often the expert tech staff will know what's the top tech this Christmas!

Christmas in the City celebrates all our fantastic city shops and places to eat and is sponsored by Chantry Place, Norwich

Nintendo Switch OLED Games Console. Stockists include GAME, Norwich RRP: £309.99 - Credit: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch OLED

Games Console

Nintendo’s handheld and tabletop games console has had an upgrade and now has a 7-inch OLED screen, delivering vivid colours and a higher contrast than an LED screen. Gamers will love the enhanced speakers and improved kickstand, which make for a sturdier console all around.

GAME, Norwich

RRP: £309.99

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Explore portable waterproof bluetooth speaker. Stockists: John Lewis in Norwich. RRP: £169 - Credit: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Explore

Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy the outdoors with some of the most sophisticated sound quality around, all wrapped up in an anodised tough weatherproof aluminium case. Small enough to be held and controlled with one hand, it boasts a 27-hour battery life.

John Lewis in Norwich.

RRP: £169





No7 cordless illuminating mirror. Stockist: Boots - Credit: Boots

You may also want to watch:



No7 Look Your Best Illuminating Mirror

This cordless double-sided flexible illuminated make-up and shaving mirror offers all-the-way round lighting, making tweezing, shaving and blending easier, with one normal view mirror and a 5x magnification mirror on the flip side for a close-up look.

Boots, Chantry Place

RRP: £59.99

Sensse professional LED light therapy face mask. Stockist: Boots - Credit: Boots

SENSSE Professional LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Sit back, close your eyes and let the 90 LED lights in this flexible silicon mask work at improving blood circulation, reducing wrinkles, stimulating collagen growth and improving age spots and skin imperfections.

Boots, Chantry Place, Norwich

RRP: £130.00

Apple iPhone 13, stockists Apple, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

Apple’s all new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature sleek flat edges and 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR displays. The advanced dual-camera system with wide camera aims for excellent quality low light photos and videos.

Apple, Chantry Place, Norwich

iPhone 13, from £32.45/month or £779.

iPhone 13 mini from £28.29/month or £679.

Galaxy Z Flip3, 128GB, £949, Samsung Experience Store, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Galaxy



Samsung Galazy Z Flip

Revolutionary flexible glass means this full-screen phone will fold to fit in your pocket or stand on its own for easy photo taking. With minimised bezels and no notch, its Infinity Flex Display is an immersive Dynamic AMOLED screen for pristine colour quality and reduced blue light.

Samsung, Chantry Place

RRP £949

The Hair Lab by Mark Hill. Stockists: Boots, Chantry Place, Norwich RRP:£59.99 - Credit: Boots



The Hair Lab by Mark Hill

Extra airflow for 20% faster drying and Powercare Ionic Technology for a professional finish with fewer flyaways means this two speed, three heat setting 2300W hairdryer brings high-performance salon professional results

Boots, Chantry Place

RRP:£59.99

Amazon Echo Show 8 (Second Gen) Stockists: Argos stores across Norfolk or John Lewis in Norwich. RRP: £119.99 - Credit: Amazon Echo



Amazon Echo Show 8 (Second Gen)

Smart Display

The second generation of the Echo Show 8 features a 13-megapixel camera for crystal-clear video calls. The camera tracks you as you move, keeping you in the centre of the frame.

Argos stores across Norfolk or John Lewis in Norwich.

RRP: £119.99

Tile Mate, Slim and Sticker bluetooth tracker bundle. Stockists: Currys stores in Norwich. RRP: £56.49 (for bundle) - Credit: Tile Mate

Tile Mate, Slim and Sticker Bundle

A Bluetooth tracker may help keep tabs on those keys, phones, bags or wallets. Apple released AirTags and Tile has several tracking products to attach to keyrings, slipped in a wallet or stuck to items like remote controls. Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the range extends to 250ft, with the Tile Pro this stretches to 400ft.

Currys stores in Norwich, Thetford and King’s Lynn.

RRP: £56.49 (for bundle)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Samsung Experience Store in Chantry Place, Norwich. RRP: From £249 - Credit: Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Built by Samsung, the watch runs on Google’s Wear OS software rather than Samsung’s Tizen system, technically making it the first “official” Android smartwatch. It provides health data including a breakdown of muscle, fat, bone and water ratios, plus the ability to respond to messages and notifications.

Samsung Experience Store in Chantry Place, Norwich.

RRP: From £249

House Of Marley Positive Vibration XL Signature Black Bluetooth Headphone. Stockists: HMV, Chantry Place Norwich RRP £79.99 - Credit: HMV

House Of Marley Positive Vibration XL Signature Black Bluetooth Headphones

Super comfy memory phone ear cushions with USB-C quick charge technology, 40mm hi-definition drivers and 24-hour battery life with these Bluetooth wireless headphones.

HMV, Chantry Place Norwich

£79.99



