Antique dealer builds 'ultimate man cave' in shepherd's hut in his garden

Andy Betts has built a cocktail bar in a shepherd's hut in his garden

From sheds to garages and home offices, many men like to create a space in their homes to escape the humdrum of everyday life.

But one Norfolk man will now be the envy of them all as he claims to have built the "ultimate man cave" and snazzy cocktail bar in a shepherd's hut.

It was a passion project by antique dealer and all-round handyman Andy Betts, from Kimberley.

It all started last year when the 50-year-old set himself the challenge to build an outside bar.

But his idea quickly "grew arms and legs" and the result was much more elaborate and impressive.

In just a month and about £2,500 he was able to build a shepherd's hut from scratch using only recycled materials.

The outside may not look like much, but Mr Betts' eye for mid-century antiques and interior has seen the inside completely transformed into an "elegant" cocktail bar.

He said: "I built the whole thing from scratch and I have ended up with something really cool but it was never the plan.

"I just wanted somewhere to grab a beer and get out of the sun or rain during a barbecue.

"It just sort of escalated and now I have the ultimate man cave."

The build of the shepherd's hut was complete in February but it wasn't until April when Mr Betts was really able to show it off.

The outside is made from reused wood and corrugated iron taken from the roof of a former barn that was over 100 years old.

It has been built on top of a trailer with original alloy wheels from the 1970s - to make it mobile - which Mr Betts previously purchased.

Inside, there is a reclaimed mahogany bar which is leather fronted, antique mid-century windows and light fixtures.

It has also been fitted with electricity and LED lights to set the mood, and Mr Betts is now considering introducing a sound system or TV.

He added: "This summer has been perfect. Every barbecue, I end up in here.

"It's also great if friends pop over, it makes it feel like more of an occasion compared to just sitting in the living room.

"They have all been really impressed, which is a good feeling."







