Antique dealer builds 'ultimate man cave' in shepherd's hut in his garden

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:28 PM August 14, 2022
Andy Betts has built a prosecco bar in a shepards hut

Andy Betts has built a cocktail bar in a shepherd's hut in his garden

From sheds to garages and home offices, many men like to create a space in their homes to escape the humdrum of everyday life.

But one Norfolk man will now be the envy of them all as he claims to have built the "ultimate man cave" and snazzy cocktail bar in a shepherd's hut. 

It was a passion project by antique dealer and all-round handyman Andy Betts, from Kimberley.

Andy Betts built his very own shepherd's hut cocktail bar from scratch at his home

Andy Betts built his very own shepherd's hut cocktail bar from scratch at his home - Credit: Andy Betts

It all started last year when the 50-year-old set himself the challenge to build an outside bar.

But his idea quickly "grew arms and legs" and the result was much more elaborate and impressive.

In just a month and about £2,500 he was able to build a shepherd's hut from scratch using only recycled materials.

Andy Betts has built a prosecco bar in a shepards hut

Andy Betts has built a cocktail bar in a shepherd's hut in his garden - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The outside may not look like much, but Mr Betts' eye for mid-century antiques and interior has seen the inside completely transformed into an "elegant" cocktail bar.

He said: "I built the whole thing from scratch and I have ended up with something really cool but it was never the plan.

"I just wanted somewhere to grab a beer and get out of the sun or rain during a barbecue.

"It just sort of escalated and now I have the ultimate man cave."

Inside the shepards hut which is now a prosecco bar

Inside the sheperd's hut which is now a cocktail bar - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Andy Betts has built the "ultimate man cave" in his garden

Andy Betts has built the "ultimate man cave" in his garden - Credit: Andy Betts

The build of the shepherd's hut was complete in February but it wasn't until April when Mr Betts was really able to show it off.

The outside is made from reused wood and corrugated iron taken from the roof of a former barn that was over 100 years old.

It has been built on top of a trailer with original alloy wheels from the 1970s - to make it mobile - which Mr Betts previously purchased.

Inside, there is a reclaimed mahogany bar which is leather fronted, antique mid-century windows and light fixtures.

Andy Betts (left) with his son George (back) and friends in his cocktail bar 

Andy Betts (left) with his son George (back) and friends in his cocktail bar - Credit: Andy Betts

Molly enjoying a champagne on the front of the shepards hut her owner has built a bar inside

Molly's owner Andy Betts has built a shepherd's hut cocktail bar in his garden - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It has also been fitted with electricity and LED lights to set the mood, and Mr Betts is now considering introducing a sound system or TV.

He added: "This summer has been perfect. Every barbecue, I end up in here.

"It's also great if friends pop over, it makes it feel like more of an occasion compared to just sitting in the living room. 

"They have all been really impressed, which is a good feeling."



