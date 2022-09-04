Vanessa Pooley: “The thing about working in clay is that you can’t really make a mistake”

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley in her Norwich studio with one of her newer pieces - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Vanessa Pooley’s sculptures are celebratory female figures filled with joy, energy and movement. Things which are very important to her own equilibrium, she reflects, as we sit drinking mugs of tea at the kitchen table of her Norwich home.

“I start the day with either a run or a swim, swimming in the river with friends or running with friends.

“We swim all year round. I know it’s very trendy, but we’ve been doing it a couple of years and it is amazing," she enthuses.

“It ticks every single box that you want to tick for health and happiness - it gets you up early which is good for getting your clock going, you meet friends in a casual way so there’s no money spending, then you get the exercise, and you get the shock of the cold or the pleasure of the warm water whichever end of the season you are.

“You also get the sharing with the friends which is all very therapeutic because we talk about anything and everything and it’s just an amazing way to start the day.

“I’m a terribly happy person nowadays.”

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

For more than 40 years, Vanessa has been exploring the female form through sculpture.

Her figures can be found dancing, hugging children and reclining in galleries, homes and gardens around the world.

But, as she explains, it’s a subject that featured in her very earliest work – her childhood drawings.

“I remember doing some drawings at nursery of female figures. It must have been about self-expression, of self-portrait to a degree, obviously not knowing that was the case,” she says.

Vanessa has an identical twin, Veronica, who lives in Australia. They recently spent some time in the UK together on what will be their last in-person meet-up as they are minimising the amount of flying they do out of concern for the environment.

“[as a child] A lot of things were done with her, and I never did the drawing with her. I think it might have been that I just wanted to express things quietly on my own,” she says.

Vanessa’s earliest sculptures were stylised female heads, formed from beach clay she found on the Suffolk coast and took home to work with.

“I don’t know how I started that,” she says. "But I really enjoyed it. In fact, it’s incredibly similar to what I do now, which is get a piece of clay, add some on and take some off. I can’t remember what I was using for tools, I must have used pencils or something bizarre. I’ve still got some of the funny little odd objects I made.”

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley in her studio with a selection of her work - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Vanessa started taking sculpture more seriously at sixth form, under the tutelage of Hugh Forward, who was head of art at the Hewett School in Norwich.

“He let me join a special sculpting class that was actually at the art college, at the Duke Street centre, and that was when I really got into sculpture, working in clay.

“If you’re a mixed-up teenager, to go to a class where you feel comfortable and you can express yourself, it’s very powerful stuff.

“He was an absolutely brilliant teacher, as in encouraging and understanding and kind. It goes a huge way,” she says.

Working in clay suits her free-flowing, unplanned style of sculpting, she says.

“The thing about working in clay is that you can’t really make a mistake - you simply stick a bit more on or take a bit off and you just do that until the thing is finished and that I think suits my sort of brain. I don’t know where it is going to go precisely and I love that flexibility. The dyslexic brain, I think, has safety there.”

Vanessa wasn’t diagnosed with dyslexia until she was in her 40s, after a friend, who has severe dyslexia, suggested that she had some of the tell-tale signs.

“Writing and reading, I could do both, but not particularly well. It’s the mistakes that dyslexics make that were a bit confounding - like filling out forms and cheques wrongly. It’s bizarre - some of these visual things that other people find easy, I’ve found hard.

“I would have liked to have found out earlier so that I didn’t feel quite so stupid, because feeling stupid for 40 years is quite a long time.”

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley at her home in Norwich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

However, she muses, if she didn’t have dyslexia, maybe she would be a different artist.

“I think the dyslexic brain in my case helps me to think in the round. A lot of dyslexics are quite good at working things out in a different way, so it might be quite helpful to my sculptural brain,” she says.

Vanessa won a place to study at the University of York after sixth form – but she knew that art rather than academia was her true calling.

“I was very naughty, because I accepted a place to do sociology and after a term decided A, I couldn’t write an essay. I didn’t realise at the time that it was probably the dyslexia, because I actually don’t know what an essay is. I don’t know how I got into the university, I must have scraped in.

“And B, I still had a terrible longing to go to art college,” she continues. “It was very much discouraged by my father who thought it was an unsavoury subject to follow, so I secretly arranged to go to art college here, just for one year.

“I came down to Norwich and that wonderful teacher I mentioned, Hugh, arranged for me to get an interview there.”

She says that her father was “most displeased” with her plan.

“Which I can completely understand now, because I’m a parent, and also there was no way at the time that I could have anticipated making it a career,” she says.

“In fact, the career element only emerged very slowly through what I did in tiny, tiny, tiny steps. It was a very un-sensible thing to do. So, I know where he was coming from, he was thinking of the best for me.”

While she didn’t enjoy her studies in York, something good came out of her time in the city as it was where she met her husband, Tobias Arnup.

“There was somebody on my corridor who thought we were ideal for each other because she knew I desperately wanted to do art,” says Vanessa.

“She was a Persian princess. She was much more knowledgeable about art than I was and she knew Tobias’s family who were all artists. So, it was a very arty house and she just knew that I would appreciate that side of things and I got together with him then.”

One of Vanessa Pooley's mother and child sculptures - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Following her fine art foundation course at Norwich School of Art, Vanessa stayed on there to do a degree in sculpture.

She then moved to London for her postgraduate studies at the City and Guilds of London Art School in Kennington.

Following her course, and immersed in the capital’s creative community, she continued taking classes and having her work fired at Sir John Cass college in the East End.

“I started to get a bit more free then, a bit more me,” she says. “It takes a while to find your style. I got more confident gradually, but it really did take a long time. I still do squirm, especially about new pieces, and I’m always apologising for the work.”

It’s easy to romanticise the idea of being a young, up and coming artist in London, but money was tight, says Vanessa.

“It was precarious. Fortunately, I found very cheap accommodation that was on very short term lets and I was rather abstemious. I cycled everywhere.”

And she worked as a waitress at an organic restaurant in London Bridge – a trailblazing idea 40 years ago - which was also a hub of creativity.

“I got very good food to eat and a very interesting environment to work in. Lots of interesting artists came and other artists worked as staff there – Tracey Emin was a waitress there, after me. It was very idiosyncratic, a great place, a helpful, positive environment,” she says.

Help to become a professional artist came from an unlikely source – the government’s Enterprise Allowance Scheme.

“It allowed anybody who wanted to set up a business to get £40 a week for a year. You had to put your plans forward to them and I got through. I was terribly worried that they would catch me out and say ‘ah ha you haven’t been doing a business, you’ve been an artist, we want the money back’, so I decided to make it look as though it was more business-like by having an exhibition at the end.

“I had it at Southwark Cathedral and I think it cost me £70 to hire the space for a week and I sold work for the first time ever. And that was the start of me being professional I suppose.

“So I’m very grateful to the scheme, I don’t know if I could have made that leap.

“I still get the same feeling when people are prepared to buy my work, I’m still somewhat surprised and extremely pleased, because it means that it has some value to them. As a creative you’re making the work and it doesn’t have a value until somebody gives it a value in a way.”

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley working on one of her pieces - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Vanessa continued to organise her own shows, and then galleries started to show interest.

Over time her work had evolved and she gradually started casting in bronze.

“It changes things a bit,” she says. “I think if you work in bronze you take it to a slightly higher level. You could say you get fussier and that could be a bad thing, but I was thinking I was more thoughtful about the result, because if you’re going to cast it, it’s either working or it’s not and you can’t start altering it.”

In time, as her parents got older, Vanessa and Tobias moved back to Norwich, to the house in The Crescent where she spent her teenage years. There they brought up their two children, who now both live in Leeds.

Vanessa loves that Norwich is so compact – it’s easy to walk or cycle everywhere - and its proximity to the coast.

“We love staying by the sea. We don’t like driving or travelling very much, so we try and stay at the seaside if we can, and we’re always looking for places with a sea view,” she says.

She works in a light-filled studio at her home and twice a year takes her figures to be fired at Suffolk Potteries near Diss and her bronzes are cast at a local foundry.

“It used to be the kitchen and the dining room, and when we decided to stay in this house, we decided that that was a better room for a kitchen and this was a better room for a studio,” says Vanessa, giving a tour of her home, which is filled with her sculptures and her husband’s paintings.

“It’s about the right size, I think artists always want more space. But it’s perfect for me and it’s got lovely light in here.

“I am not at all disciplined and I think I’d like to put it down to my dyslexia or being a woman or something, but I really like to get other things done first and there seem to be a lot of other things,” she continues.

“So, I do not have a routine where I get in the studio at a certain time at all. If there’s washing to do, I’m afraid that I really want to get it on before I come in and I don’t want other things on my mind.

“In a way that gives pleasure to the time you spend in the studio because you are actually allowing yourself to do the thing whole-heartedly.”

A selection of the work produced by sculptor Vanessa Pooley - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Recent years have presented Vanessa with a challenge – in 2018, when she was 59 and preparing for an exhibition, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“I was terribly, terribly lucky that it was caught early,” she says. “I’m 100 per cent. I’m still having tests and stuff, but I feel completely over it and unscarred by it. I still feel a bit of a fraud saying that I had cancer, really, because other people suffer properly and I didn’t. I suffered from anxiety about it – mostly anxiety about the chemotherapy. I remember absolutely dreading it, but it never got to be as bad as I had feared.”

Vanessa took a year out while she was having treatment – and it was almost like a reset.

“I had never taken a year out before and like all the other things I had to stop doing, like swimming and stuff, it was just a complete joy to come back to it,” she says.

During Covid she embarked on a new series of work, which, rather than focusing on the forms, worked with the spaces within the sculptures.

“The forms are still there, but I wanted to work with the negative spaces, so you can see they’ve all got shapes that relate to each other within them. I’ve been meaning to think about that for years and have not been able to concentrate on it, I’ve just put it off or got engrossed with what the forms are doing.

“I’m still working on it, but I’m thinking about negative spaces much, much more,” she says.

To find out more about Vanessa’s work visit vanessapooley.comI

I am reading...

"I just loved The Western Wind by Samantha Harvey, and am working my way through Tim Parks’ fiction having got so much from Teach Us To Sit Still, his honest and dark and very funny self-examination in his search - through mediation - for physical and mental health.

"I am a sucker for the latest health kick so Glucose Revolution by Jessie Inchauspe tells you how to balance your blood sugar levels."

I am listening to...

"I am enjoying Berlioz's Requiem, which was the CD last played by my dad. I wish I had got to know it while he were still alive - we could have shared the enjoyment.

"And The Archers - just like my mum!"