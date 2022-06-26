Saxlingham Players set to return to the stage

The Saxlingham Players who are having fun performing Canterbury Tales next week and would love you to join them. - Credit: Ross Joliffe

At last! A marvellous medieval comedy will be taking over the delightful and extensive gardens of The Old Rectory at Saxlingham Nethergate next week.

The Canterbury Tales is, being performed by members of The Saxlingham Players who have been entertaining us for more than 70 glorious years.

Saxlingham Players - Credit: Ross Joliffe

While so many other amateur dramatic companies have come and gone the players have survived and flourished…attracting people of all ages and from walks of life.

Following the end of the Second World War there were around 200 amateur drama groups across Norfolk….the days before we had had televisions.

The Players have put on almost 140 plays, pantomimes and concerts over the years and have played a big part in so many lives with some taking up a career in the world of entertainment and theatre.

They had planned to stage Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales in 2020 but the lockdown put a stop to that…until now.

Director Neil Smith explained: “It has become the tradition to have an outdoor performance every 10 years – year 2000 Twelfth Night – 2010 A Midsummer Night's Dream.

“It was going to be Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales in 2020 and we had started rehearsing. Then the pandemic hit and we have had to wait two years till we have been able to go ahead,” he said.

“Chaucer, of course, was writing in the late 1300’s predating Shakespeare by more than 200 years,” added Neil.

Saxlingham Players - Credit: Ross Joliffe

The Canterbury Tales are stories told by pilgrims whilst on their way to Canterbury. They are all very different and great fun with much humour and a little bawdiness.

The medieval language would be rather difficult to understand so the Players have chosen a translation and adaption to the stage by Canadian Lindsay Price.

“We invite you all to come and step back in time to enjoy this wonderful medieval comedy,” added Neil.

Saxlingham Players - Credit: Ross Joliffe

It is taking place in The Old Rectory Gardens by kind invitation of Anne and John Fry on June 30, July 1 and July 2. Tickets are available from Vicky Stocks on 01508 499631 (9am to 9pm).

Life in 1951

Great Yarmouth --Amusements -- Joyland End of season ride on the snails at Great Yarmouth's Joyland Amusements Dated -- 20 September 1965 Photograph -- C4882

When the Saxlingham Players were formed in 1951 we lived in a very different world.

Norwich was being re-built following Second World War bombing and there was still rationing but, slowly, a black and white world was taking in some colour.

There was work to be had with factories and offices across the county in full flow, people were returning to the seaside, flocking to the cinema…and enjoying themselves.

Who could ever forget their first ride on the legendary snails at Joyland at Great Yarmouth which opened in 1949?

Oh, and the electric boating lake at Lowestoft. What more could a child of the 1950s want? Well, apart an ice-cream and a stick of rock.

But it was the 1951 Festival of Britain which brought the country together.

Norwich was as one of the provincial centres where events were taking place and it was during this month in 1951 when Princess Elizabeth arrived in the city to open the festival.

And, later that year, the Saxlingham Players were putting on the style…and still are.