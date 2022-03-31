News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Norfolk actor cast in Netflix's new Bridgerton prequel

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:58 PM March 31, 2022
Norfolk actor Sam Clemmett who has been starring in the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Ch

Sam Clemmett from Brundall has been cast in the Bridgerton prequel - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A Norfolk-born actor has been cast in the new Bridgerton prequel series.

Sam Clemmett, originally from Brundall, is best known for playing the role of Albus Severus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the West End and Broadway.

In the Netflix prequel he will play the younger self of Brimsley, the queen's right-hand man currently portrayed by Hugh Sachs.

Bridgerton is a period drama set in the 19th century and follows the elite as debutantes are presented at court.

Each season focuses on a book in a series by Julia Quinn.

The prequel will follow Queen Charlotte as she rises to prominence and power.

It will tell the story of her marriage to King George and how they created the world of the London elite.

Other members of the prequel cast include India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as young King George.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk pub 'absolutely packed' as it reopens with new owners and refurb
  2. 2 Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store
  3. 3 Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'
  1. 4 'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months
  2. 5 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
  3. 6 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
  4. 7 Why you should take a meter reading before April 1
  5. 8 Missing 38-year-old woman found safe and receiving 'medical support'
  6. 9 £30,000 contract awarded to councillor's friend branded 'inappropriate'
  7. 10 Man dumped asbestos near school after lying to customers

Some of the cast from the main series will return, including Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgerton.

TV
Brundall News

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham beach has been awarded a blue flag. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Darren Eadie and Steve Pymm outside Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Norwich

Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Whistlefish Court sinkhole, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon