Norfolk actor cast in Netflix's new Bridgerton prequel
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017
A Norfolk-born actor has been cast in the new Bridgerton prequel series.
Sam Clemmett, originally from Brundall, is best known for playing the role of Albus Severus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the West End and Broadway.
In the Netflix prequel he will play the younger self of Brimsley, the queen's right-hand man currently portrayed by Hugh Sachs.
Bridgerton is a period drama set in the 19th century and follows the elite as debutantes are presented at court.
Each season focuses on a book in a series by Julia Quinn.
The prequel will follow Queen Charlotte as she rises to prominence and power.
It will tell the story of her marriage to King George and how they created the world of the London elite.
Other members of the prequel cast include India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as young King George.
Some of the cast from the main series will return, including Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgerton.