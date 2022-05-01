Why I love Norfolk: Rob Bradley

Landmark

I’m an avid amateur photographer, and love to take shots of historic architecture and iconic buildings so for me, it’s St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich. There are so many incredibly interesting angles of St Peter Mancroft, whether you look at it from the market, from City Hall, The Forum or from Theatre Street. City Hall and the Guildhall are favourite subjects of mine too.

Having lived and worked in Liverpool for many years, when I returned to Norwich, I started to recognise this trio of buildings as Norwich’s version of the three graces in Liverpool. The mix of old and new buildings in this area is stunning.

St Peter Mancroft Church is Rob Bradley's favourite Norfolk landmark - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Attraction/day out

Just creeping over the border into Suffolk, my favourite day out is Africa Alive in Kessingland. Another great place for avid photographers and nature lovers.

I once took the jeep safari experience there, which remains one of the highlights of my time in Norfolk. Feeding and have the chance to get close up to giraffes is an absolute treat for any animal lover.

Pub

The Fox and Hounds in Great Moulton is a warm and welcoming traditional community pub. I grew up in Great Moulton and loved spending an evening in the Fox and Hounds, before strolling home through country lanes. They used to serve up the best steak sandwiches and I think steak remains their speciality. A real proper Norfolk pub.

Place to eat

I can’t pick one, as we have so much to tempt us in Norwich. During my lunch break, I always walk out to grab some takeaway food in the city then head straight back to Castle Gardens to eat outside. In the Castle Gardens we have stunning views of the Castle, both cathedrals, the prison and St Peter Mancroft. It’s my favourite spot to enjoy lunch, in one secluded place, and take in the city. Some personal favourites for a lunch time bite are Urban Munch on Castle Meadow or Avo Burrito, who recently opened with us, just outside the main Castle Quarter centre on Timberhill.

Memory

Some of my fondest memories of Norfolk stem from footballing highlights and unforgettable matches at Carrow Road. I have real vivid memories as a young lad, standing in the Barclay end, and cheering on the Canaries. Particularly being in the crowd for the FA Cup quarter final against Southampton in 1992 when Goss, Sutton, Newman, Fox, and the rest won the replay. You never forget games like that.

Beach

Cromer takes some beating. A quintessential Norfolk beach, with the stunning historic pier and a great mix of independent businesses, scenic coastline, and seaside entertainment. With it being easy to access from north Norwich it’s a spot I’ll drive up to regularly. It’s surrounded by a lovely town too and is now home to a branch of New-U, a charity I’m really proud to be a trustee of. New-U is a pre-loved clothing boutique which first started out in Castle Quarter and has just opened in Cromer too. A swap or shop concept, it also offers work experience placements to long term unemployed young people, helping 16–30-year-olds break down barriers to work and education.

Shop

I’m a real animal lover, and my dog Harvey is never far from my side, so I’ll often visit Pettitt and Boo in the centre for some healthy dog treats. Pettitt and Boo opened their third Norfolk store at Castle Quarter last year and have been a huge hit with dog-loving visitors. As well as treats and toys, and a fun pick n’mix section for dogs too, you can book in for a one-to-one consultation with a canine nutrition specialist.

Export

Lotus cars is a brand that is so synonymous with Norfolk and one the county is very proud of. And it’s a name that has a personal connection for me, as my father was a designer for Lotus engineering. It always brings a smile to my face when I spot a Lotus out in the wild in Norfolk!

Rob Bradley enjoys walking the Norfolk coast path and catching glimpses of steam trains on the Poppy Line - Credit: Archant

Walk

Any walk with Harvey, my sidekick and our Castle Quarter office dog is time well spent, but we particularly enjoy the Norfolk coast path from Weybourne beach along Sheringham cliffs, which serves up some stunning vast views of the coast, rolling countryside and the occasional North Norfolk Railway steam train chugging away in the distance.