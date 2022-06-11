Heaven & Hell: Richard Austin 

Richard is founder of Norwich’s Rainbow Wholefoods, one of the oldest food shops of its kind in the country. It was Britain’s first GM-free store, and has won multiple awards, including Best UK Health Shop. Richard also founded Kingfisher Toothpaste – available from Dunedin to Dereham. And in 2018 he founded organic beauty range Austin Austin, with daughter Bessie. He talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was brought up in London and moved out to live in Hollywood. It was a hedonistic lifestyle out there and, for my health and wellbeing, I opted to return to England and inspired by the jurisprudence course in my London law degree, I decided to do a second degree reading philosophy. I was offered places at Kent and UEA but only had time to visit one of those campuses. It was a miserable rainy day at Canterbury, so I took a chance on Norwich. My first day at university was my first day in Norfolk and I have lived here ever since.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

I love the countryside, the coast and the towns. I run and walk a fair bit so I get to enjoy the area and I feel lucky to live in this part of the country.

What is your East Anglian hell?

Putting politics aside, I find that shouty bloke in Row X at Carrow Road who keeps abusing the referee rather irritating but there isn’t too much to dislike about our area.

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

Chris at River Green in Trowse is a very good chef indeed, Bishops in Norwich is a treat and I’d recommend the Bell at Walberswick. Even as a vegetarian of several decades standing, I must give a special mention the Golden Fish Bar at the top of Norwich’s Hall Road. Super-efficient (especially on match days), super-friendly and always serving truly brilliant chips.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Some years ago, when finally nearing the finish of the Norfolk 100 cycle ride, the sight of Norwich Cathedral coming into view was unforgettable.

Our daughter Bessie studied at Cambridge and so the beauty of that city holds many fond memories for me. Visits to the Sainsbury Centre always seem special, it wasn’t there when I was at UEA. And, of course, there is the magnificent Hippodrome at Great Yarmouth which is Britain’s last surviving circus building. Harry Houdini performed there.

What is the best thing that happens in East Anglia each year?

I could go for the first game of the season at Carrow Road, but I think that the real answer is the springtime and autumn out in our beautiful countryside.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

The counterculture of the 60s and 70s has always fascinated me so I would choose the life and times of The Grateful Dead.

What is always in your fridge?

As you would expect our fridge has lots of organic stuff in it like tofu, yoghurt, miso, tomatoes and maybe a beer or two.

What is your simple philosophy of life?

What I tell myself, and my daughter, is ‘Do your best and don’t be afraid to fail. Be as kind as you can’.

What’s your favourite film?

The film which I enjoy watching and re-watching is ‘Withnail and I’. It’s always thrilling to hear Jimi Hendrix playing as the two central characters drive away from London toward the country. In a more serious mood I might pick any of Werner Herzog’s films.

What was your first job?

I worked as a houseparent in a North London children’s residential home doing a job for which the inexperience of youth was not an asset. My time there was difficult and rewarding in equal measure. I have also worked professionally, to the astonishment of anyone who knows me, as a handyman and as a gardener.

What is your most treasured possession?

After a box in which I keep my daughter’s various artworks over the years the answer is Rainbow Wholefoods shop. It’s been a long love affair since 1976 which has survived four moves of premise, three recessions (and counting), two fires, one pandemic and one catastrophic political misjudgement. In a house fire I might rescue my 11 marathon medals as they were so very hard to come by.

Who do you admire most?

The Dalai Lama. I’ve been very fortunate indeed to be at teachings of his over the years. My fallen heroes are Iris Murdoch, B.B. King and Tony Benn.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My season ticket at Carrow Road, but what a pleasure it is. Delia and Michael may not be the wealthiest or most successful club owners but they give us something that football fans, whichever club they support, feel an affection and respect for. NCFC stands out as a club that courageously does things differently. Never mind the danger.

What do you most like about yourself?

That I have sustained relationships with friends some of whom I’ve known for a long time. I’m still close to the UEA friends that I knocked around Waveney Terrace with nearly 50 years ago. And I’m also grateful to myself for not using a mobile phone or having any ‘on-line’ presence. It can be awkward at times, but the peacefulness is delicious.

What’s your worst character trait?

There are quite a few areas that are in need of improvement. Others will have decided which are the most irritating.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Annie and I have enjoyed some wonderful holidays in Greece. The sea, the countryside, the history and the lovely people are such a pleasure. However, the attempt, about 20 years ago, to make ouzo more palatable was a substantial step backwards. My first non-urban home was a big, shared house in Blakeney, and I return there often, sometimes Annie and I stay up there for a few days. There cannot be a more beautiful and interesting area in which to walk.

The best day of your life?

The birth of our daughter Bessie in Norwich and then the birth of Bessie’s daughter were wonderful days. These times were even more thrilling than watching Aston Villa win the European Cup in 1982.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

As someone who has been working with wholefoods since the mid-70s it would be surprising if I didn’t start the day with a bowl of Rainbow muesli and a copy of The Guardian. I don’t really drink tea so a cup of yannoh, a sort of organic Camp Coffee made with acorns, completes the caricature.

Richard Austin with wife Annie and their granddaughter - Credit: Contributed

What’s your favourite tipple?

I don’t drink during the week but come the weekend, as an off-licensee, I will enthuse about a glass of Chablis or a beer. Adnams’ Southwold Bitter is as good as bitter gets in my view and for several years I’ve been trying to convince the company to make a certified Organic ale. If it ever happens that will be my dream tipple.

What is your hidden talent?

I have started two NGOs, one concerning Tibetan rights and the other to protest against GM agriculture. I also sat on the board of the Free Tibet NGO for over 20 years so I have learned a little about how change happens at Westminster and in Brussels. I think I have an ability to meet decision makers and present ideas they don’t like without driving them into a fury. Is that a talent?

What is your earliest memory?

I recall climbing up onto a chair to turn on an old Art Deco radio to listen to Listen With Mother. It must have been The Home Service and to this day I am a frequent listener to its successor Radio 4. I especially like Evan Davis and Cerys Matthews. In our house we frequently moan about the Archers but rarely miss an episode.

What would you like played at your funeral?

The Song of a Baker by the Small Faces was adapted by Ronnie Lane from a Sufi prayer. As you would expect it’s a mixture of rock and roll and devotional music. With the same blend George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass which would be my second choice (perhaps as I exit through the curtains?).

Tell us something that people don’t know about you?

Some years ago the Royal Academy of Art held an exhibition to celebrate the work of Marcel Duchamp. He was a major figure in the development of contemporary art and also played chess for France so the RA decided to put together a team to play Chess Grand Master Raymond Keene in a simultaneous match during the exhibition. Only one person in our team of 12 managed a draw but sadly that person was not me.

Richard Austin and his daughter Bessie. Together they founded beauty company Austin Austin - Credit: Contributed

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

In 2018 Annie and I were on holiday at the home of some dear friends in deep rural Wales when their phone rang. It was for me and the awful news was that the Rainbow shop was on fire with several engines in attendance. You can get used to relegation from the Premiership but you can’t get used to that sort of revelation. It was only when we opened our wholefood shop in Davey Place in July 2021 that the shock started wearing off.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

Over several decades I have seen and taken inspiration from East Anglia’s alternative culture. From the Suffolk Albion Fairs of the 70s right through to Simon’s Floyd’s Common Lot plays and projects of today dealing with current issues so skillfully. Norwich really is a fine city. It is a tolerant and friendly place. We have the best independent shops that I know of. To name but a few, The Book Hive, Thorns, Elm, Mike&Debs on the Market and Country&Eastern.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Please don’t take the independent shops that you enjoy using for granted. COVID, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have thrown up challenges to all businesses and you can already see changes that reflect different preferences in the way goods are bought. Local independents need support not out of guilt or pity but because they provide something that supermarkets or online box-shifters can’t - expertise, dedication and service to the local economy. By your shopping habits, you have a say in how our towns and cities will look and feel in the future so please consider whether you value the contribution of small shops as you make these decisions.

