Why I love Norfolk: Sarah Hardy

Memory

Ha - there are so many! I remember going up in a hot air balloon when I worked for the EDP, at the press launch of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival back in 1990-something. We shot up pretty quickly from somewhere near the cathedral and I went green pretty quickly too. We just missed the spire of the cathedral and had a jolly time, finally thumping down on the playing fields of Thorpe St Andrew School - much to the bemusement of staff and pupils. We literally had a bird’s eye view over the city, across The Broads and out to the coast. It was gorgeous!

Landmark

Who can resist Cromer Pier? We love to walk from Overstrand to Cromer, along the cliff tops and then back along the beach, with our dog Bella. The pier is in your sight all the time on the way there and it is so majestic, isn’t it? The dog is frightened of the gaps in the pier’s boardwalk, so we tend to head straight for revitalising chips when we arrive in the town!

Sarah's dog, Bella - Credit: Contributed

Day out

I do a lot of walking with the aforementioned Bella so a real change is to ditch the hound and have a decent day’s shopping. I’ve always been quite a good shopper and my current favourite haunt is Holt. It has really expanded its choice these days and there are some excellent fashion boutiques, lovely lifestyle stores and, of course, good old Bakers and Larners. I also really like Star Plain Stores which is at the vanguard of the county’s burgeoning foodie scene. There are plenty of R&R stops, too. You might find me in Byford’s or Two Magpies Bakery. Always with coffee and usually with cake.

Sarah is a fan of Star Plain Stores in Holt - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Pub

It’s hard to get a pub right, I think, as so many are just so foodie. For a straightforward drink - and mine will be a glass of cool dry white wine, please - try The Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham. It’s not too far from us and the food is great, but you can pop in post one of those never ending dog walks and just relax. The setting is gorgeous, with a duck pond out front, and the owners are very friendly. They have their own gin, Mucky Duck, which is recommended.

Place to eat

Well, I do think that’s like asking me to choose a favourite child! And it depends on my mood. Rocky Bottoms at West Runton, near Sheringham, is terrific at this time of year with excellent seafood which is a passion of mine, while I nip to The Goat’s Shed at Honingham, near Norwich, on a regular basis. It’s great for brunch, prices are reasonable and it seems to suit most tastes. The cheeky on site goats are a bonus, too, and I always like to say hello to them.

Beach

Basically, any would be fine by me. I grew up mainly inland so the coast is a constant joy. Mundesley has a special place in my heart as we used to go a lot with the kids. The sand is gorgeous, it’s easy to swim from, the village is quirky (don't miss the crazy golf) and there’s just a nice, genuine seaside vibe to it. It’s not been poshed up too much, and the beach cafe is great.

Shop

I love having a potter around Nomad and the Bowerbird in Wells and not just because a friend owns it. There's a little bit of everything important in life on sale - clothes, household goodies, books, accessories and more and it’s all very tasteful. I could basically move in! They stock a great Dutch fashion label called King Louie which offers something a bit different but not too scary.

Export

There’s a real buzz about Norfolk sparkling wines at the moment, with new vineyards popping up, especially in the north of the county. Look out for a sparkling white from South Pickenham Estate, near Swaffham, which is nice and citrusy while Cobble Hill, a vineyard near Burnham Market, has a lovely sparkling rose. Cheers to them all!

The walk around the UEA lake is one of Sarah's favourites - Credit: Kellie Howard

Walk

I've done all the classic Norfolk walks many times and stretches of the Norfolk Coast Path stand up to national acclaim. But an old favourite, and one I still do on a regular basis, is simply around and about the UEA lake. I used to jog around it when I was younger, the kids walked the dog there, we’ve been on New Year’s Day and I still regularly meet an old friend and her two dogs for a walk, and more importantly, a good natter. The dogs like to annoy the fishermen and swim, we notice the changing seasons and the new sculptures and complete regular life audits as we walk and talk.