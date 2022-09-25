Why I love Norfolk: Richard Ross

Memory

Jumping off the top board of St Augustine’s swimming pool in Norwich.

Or, to be more accurate, walking to the edge of the top board, peering at the water below and making the walk of shame back down the steps.

In fairness, I was only seven or eight; the apocryphal story of the lad who belly-flopped from the top board and was split open probably weighed on my mind.

In the changing rooms it became a part of Norwich’s oral history that grew with every telling and by the time I was contemplating my leap had become the pool being closed for a week so they could retrieve his innards.

I did eventually manage the jump, but not for another year.

Landmark

Mile Cross Estate. My mother died when I was young and I spent most of my childhood weekends at my grandmother's in the heart of the estate.

Later, shortly after the financial crisis, I worked in an office across the Wensum Valley from the estate.

The serried rows of pantiled roofs of the Homes for Heroes were a poignant reminder of an earlier generation’s response to a crisis. So much more enlightened than austerity.

Attraction

The snails at Great Yarmouth’s Joyland. We loved these as children, so much so that on Sunday mornings we would race around the mounds and dips on the eastern side of Mousehold, on what we christened the Snail Hills. My memory is that we never got out of breath.

Weybourne beach - Credit: Lucy Harrison

Pub

Coach and Horses, Thorpe Road. I played rugby for Norwich Union for 25 years and for most of that time ‘the Coach’ was where we drank after a game.

I have many fond memories of singing the Wild Rover, playing ‘drink while you think’, bar diving and pogoing to No Frills – a punk tribute band made up of three of our players plus Spider (arguably the only musician!)

Place to eat

We’ve been really impressed by Brasteds at Caistor Hall and love Benoli but the outright preference has to be Bishops – although we still lament the passing of By Appointment.

Beach

Weybourne. We married young – I had just turned 21 and Yvonne was (and still is) 18 months younger. We lived in north Norfolk not far from Weybourne. We would spend autumn Sunday mornings ‘cliff jumping’ – leaping off the edge of the cliff and landing 20 or more feet down in the soft newly eroded sand. I am reminded that you are generally not allowed to hire a car until you are 25, as it is only then that your brain has matured enough to appreciate the potential consequences of being reckless.

Shop

I think Jarrold is brilliant but my favourite has to be Fire and Flux. We’ve had some lovely pieces from there.

Export

Olivia Colman. We knew her through her parents when she was still Sarah and have watched her career blossom. She’s done some truly great work but for me her standout performance was as Hannah, the abused wife, in Tyrannosaur.

Walk

During lockdown the Chadwicks team would get together each week for a walk. I’ve lived in Norfolk all my life and thought I knew Norwich well but the council’s Nooks and Crannies walks took us to, well, nooks and crannies, which I didn’t realise existed.

A top find was the tiny brass of Peter the Wild Boy on the top of a post in Bridewell Alley. And discovering – and sampling – all the brilliant food outlets on the market was a great way to finish.

Chadwicks is one of the sponsors of this year’s Art Fair East, alongside Musker McIntyre. The biggest contemporary art fair in the region, it is being held at St Andrews Hall in Norwich from December 2-4. See artfaireast.com for details.