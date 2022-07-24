Why I love Norfolk: Rebecca Headden

Memory

I have SO many favourite memories in Norfolk - it’s a tough choice! My top three are meeting my husband at Costessey High School, feeling overwhelmed with love for our tiny newborn son basking in the early morning sun as it beamed through our kitchen windows, and setting up R13 Recruitment with my business partner and fave gal pal Ruth Harding in 2013. We won at the Archant Business Awards last year with an incredible team of people around us celebrating. So many people and businesses in Norfolk helped to make that happen for us. I am grateful to every one.

Landmark

I love Norwich Cathedral for it’s amazing architecture, art and overall sense of calm and serenity, despite the grandeur. I always seem to spot something new every time I go!

Beach

How can I choose just one? Wells-next-the-Sea for the brilliant combo of woodland, sand and sea. Sea Palling for a lovely refreshing swim and I couldn’t believe it when we were joined by some very inquisitive and cheeky seals last year! Brancaster for expansive and beautiful scenery, tons of beach for the littles to build their epic sandscapes on.

Town/city/village

We are so unbelievably lucky to live in Norfolk and to have the city of Norwich so easily accessible to us. It has everything. Amazing independent gastronomy. Incredible pubs and bars with the best atmospheres. Fabulous culture and arts available to all. Superb pop-ups and one-off events happening across the year. Beautiful landscape, open spaces and nature. And above all, the Norwich vibe is the best.

Place to eat

I cannot possibly narrow it down to one so here’s my list in Norwich. Yard for exquisite simplicity, Woolf & Social for dinner with friends, Café 33 for the best breakfasts, brunch and lunches, and Benedicts or Farmyard for a city-based treat with a relaxed atmosphere.

Pub

The Black Horse and The Earlham in Norwich are both brilliant pubs. Great people, great food, great gardens. The Walpole Arms, Itteringham, is great for both drinks and food and many a happy memory were made there in my younger years.

Attraction or day out

You cannot beat a day out at the Dinosaur Park. It really is a full day of entertainment with tons to do, and the coffee is pretty darned good to keep us parents going!

Shop

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Aurum and Sonkai, all in Norwich, and Norwich Market for pretty much anything you need.

Export

Redwell beers, Tipsy Jar cocktails, Gyre & Gimble and Bullards Gin, The Cuppie Hut cakes. Kettle Chips, Gnaw chocolate, Booja Booja ice cream, Bread Source everything, Heather's Kettle Corn (damn The Harper for introducing me to thi!), Winbirri, Burn Valley and Old Hall Farm wines. Also Norwich City Football Club for the amazing work they are doing in promoting men’s mental health.