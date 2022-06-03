Why I love Norfolk: Rachel Watkins

Memory

I've lived in Norfolk for 18 years, so I have a lot of wonderful memories, but my favourite that comes to mind is glamping at Wiveton Hall. The setting was idyllic, with chickens and their babies wandering around and the huge Norfolk sky above the sea in the distance. Plus excellent pizza in the evenings!

Rachel loves to visit Holkham Hall - Credit: Denise Bradley

Landmark

I really love Holkham Hall, and its grounds even more so. My partner Stephen and I make an annual autumnal pilgrimage to see the deer and take a walk around the lake.

Attraction/day out

Hillside Animal Sanctuary is my happy place. It's perfect for animal lovers, as it's home to thousands of rescue animals. It also has a great cafe and gift shop.

Rachel loves the Malt and Mardle micropub in Magdalen Street - Credit: Malt & Mardle

Pub

The Malt and Mardle is Norwich's first ever micropub, and it's a real gem. They serve an ever-changing selection of drinks, and with a focus on real ale, they often feature local breweries. They're also just down the road from Norwich Cauldron, so it's the perfect place to grab a beer at the end of a long day!

Place to eat

I really love Italian food, so when Yard opened I was over the moon. Their pasta is all beautifully-made, and they've recently added outdoor seating, which is perfect for making the most of the sunshine in the evenings.

Beach

I'm a seal warden, so I've spent a lot of time at Horsey beach. It's our job as volunteer wardens to inform the public about the seals, and try and keep everyone - the seals, the humans and any canine companions - safe.

It's always a joy to spend a few hours watching the seals and to see the new pups growing up over the course of the season.

Rachel Watkins and her partner Stephen Knock run the magical gift shop Norwich Cauldron in Magdalen Street - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Shop

Of course it has to be my own shop - Norwich Cauldron! If I had to choose somewhere else, it would have to be all of the local businesses who have been our cheerleaders while we're finding our feet. There are so many great places to shop in NR3, like Lesley Terrance, Norfolk Retro, Venus Vinyl and Quanström Studio. We're really happy being based where we are on Magdalen Street.

Export

It's a bit out-of-the-box, but I'd have to say the fascinating folklore. From the Black Shuck to Jack Valentine, there's a real abundance of weird and wonderful Norfolk tales.

Walk

My favourite place for a wander is Pensthorpe. I'm a bit of a big kid and I still buy myself a bag of bird food so I can join my partner's daughter feeding the ducks. I also love gardening, and the Millennium Garden at Pensthorpe is really inspirational with its mix of grasses and perennials.