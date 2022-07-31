Why I love Norfolk: The Nimmo Twins

Memory

Karl: I associate Norfolk with discovering theatre and performance, so I think it would have to be the early days. Playing the Whiffler Theatre in ‘96 with Crude Apache. The excitement, a late summer sun starting to set, being young and realising this is what I wanted to do for a living.

Owen: Sitting with Shrimp Davies on Cromer sea-front whilst he told me the first-hand accounts of all the famous rescues he took part in. I would smuggle beer to him from our pub and he would buy me ice cream and tell me stories.

The Nimmo Twins on stage - Credit: Julia Holland

Landmark

Karl: Elveden War Memorial – having to commute between London and Norwich a lot over the last 15 years, it was always a signifier that I was home, albeit still 45 minutes from my actual destination.

Owen: Cromer Pier (there's a theme developing here…)

Attraction/day out

Karl: I haven’t done it for a fair while, but a group of friends, a pub then a Norwich home match is a pleasing way to kill a Saturday and your liver.

Owen: A day on the beach in Cromer . . . Ahem!

Pub

Karl: Used to be the Playhouse Bar, but I’m too old these days and my presence would attract concern amongst the youth. I’m ‘between pubs’ at the moment, so any recommendations…

Owen: Used to be the Bath in Cromer (I grew up there) but now The Fat Cat Brewery Tap.

Karl playing She Go - Credit: Julia Holland

Place to eat

Karl: Any beachy place that sells fresh seafood. I like my fish.

Owen: Used to be Harrisons in Cromer, now...The North Sea Coffee Company (they do the best homemade cakes!) or the Rocket House (Cromer) if I want something more substantial.

Beach

Karl: I grew up in Great Yarmouth, but never liked beaches till very recently. Wells is very beautiful. You can look at the beach huts for only £10 an hour, too.

Owen: Cromer...Of course!

Shop

Karl: Thorns. The smell of an ironmongers is hugely calming and reassuring. If you’re anxious or depressed, go in and have a good sniff. Before the police arrive.

Owen: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales and any second-hand bookshop I come across.

Owen on stage - Credit: Julia Holland

Export

Karl: Suspicion. Where would we be without it? But then again, why do you want to know?

Owen: Easy! Cromer crab.

Walk

Karl: Anywhere in Norfolk nature as long as there’s a dog in tow. You need a dog.

Owen: Cromer to Trimingham and back again (along the beach).

The Nimmo Twins are at Norwich Theatre Royal on August 23 with their show Holt? Who Goes There? To book head to norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630 000.