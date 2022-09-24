Why I love Norfolk: Mark Dean

Memory

Taking my children to the Lord Mayor’s Procession back in the day. Norwich was full with people watching the amazing display of floats as they all snaked through the city’s streets. It was always a brilliant event that we all enjoyed as a family.

Landmark

Norwich Cathedral – built in 1096 and isn’t she a beauty? There’s really no other cathedral like Norwich. The architecture is just stunning and the spire is such an iconic landmark in the city skyline.

Beach

This is a tough one! Norfolk is blessed with such beautiful coastline, but it’s got to be Happisburgh or Sea Palling. Both beaches are lovely and sandy, and are great places to walk. The lighthouse at Happisburgh is the oldest working light in East Anglia and it’s another iconic landmark in our county.

Town/city/village

It has to be Norwich with its superb Market for food. There is so much choice from so many amazing stalls. You can almost do an around the world trip of incredible food, starting at fish and chips and a bacon butty and going right through to curried goat, bao buns and empanadas.

Place to eat

Norwich Market for all the reasons above, or for more of a sit-down meal, The Recruiting Sergeant, where you can always be sure of a warm welcome, great ales and delicious food. They do a great Sunday roast, but every meal there is excellent.

Pub

The Rumsey Wells on St Andrew’s Street. It’s just great pub with an easy-going, chilled vibe and good ales. What more could you need?

Shop

Wildcraft Brewery in Smallburgh, a microbrewery selling some incredible and different ales. Try the Wild Caribbean Pineapple beer!

Export

We have so many celebrities that live here in Norfolk or have Norfolk ties. Some of my favourite local legends include Olivia Colman, Sam Claflin, Jake Humphrey and, of course, Stephen Fry.

Attraction or day out

It’s got to be NORCON – Norfolk’s TV, film and comic con at the Norfolk Showground. It’s a fantastic day out for anyone who loves geeking out, but it’s also a great family event too. We put on action-packed programme of celebrity guests, stage demonstrations and exhibits, but it’s the incredible array of cosplay costumes created and worn by visitors who come along each year that always amazes me. We’ve had people dressed as everything from Shakespearean Ghostbusters to Pikachu.

Something that happens every year

Again, it’s got to be NORCON, this September 24 and 25. We’re now in our 11th year and the event just keeps getting better and better. This year, we’re super excited to have Nigel Planer, also known as Neil from The Young Ones, plus alongside Paul McGann the eighth Doctor WHO, Julian Glover (Star Wars and Game of Thrones), film sculptor Brian Muir who made the Darth Vader helmet and Stormtrooper armour, Chris Barrie (Arnold J Rimmer, Red Dwarf), Terry Molloy (Davros, Doctor WHO), and Carolyn Seymour (Star Trek Next Generation, Mass Effect and Gears of War). We’ve also got a host of activities throughout the weekend including Jedi training with the Silver Sabres and an anime drawing workshop. www.nor-con.co.uk



