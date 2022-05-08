Why I love Norfolk: Louise Thomas-Minns

Memory

Cycling across the corn fields in summer as a child between Upton and Acle.

Landmark

Norwich Cathedral. It's such an imposing yet calm piece of architecture and history.

I love to grab a coffee and potter around the grounds or head along to the river walk.

Holkham is Louise's favourite beach. - Credit: Neal Trafankowski

Attraction/day out

I love heading to Holkham Hall as you can wander around the deer park, grab some lunch and head to the beach too. It ticks a lot of boxes for me.

Pub

The Red Lion in Eaton is my 'local', then if we're coast bound then the Wiveton Bell. The food at both pubs is great. Sorry, that's two!

Place to eat

I love Salt in Norwich. It has great, healthy lunch options and coffee.

Beach

It has to be Holkham. The pine woods are a world away from any hustle and bustle, and there's the expansive beach and big skies if I just want to sit and people watch.

Louise loves picking up treats from the deli at Jarrold in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Shop

It must be Jarrold department store in Norwich. It's got everything all under one roof - great shopping, along with lovely places for a coffee, cake, or a cheeky glass of fizz and some delicious deli fayre.

Export

Well, aside from my skin care range, I also think that lip brand Juni cosmetics is amazing too.

Walk

Any stretch of the beautiful coastal path. I’m planning to run the length of it across the rest of this year.



